The first round of the final major championship of the season is set to begin Thursday morning at Royal Troon as players vie for their last chance at golf immortality in 2024. With weather expected to roll into the area throughout the week, The Open Championship leaderboard could be effected by simply when a player stepped onto the golf course.
In the early stages of Round 1, it is Jon Rahm who will be among the first stars to trickle onto Royal Troon. The two-time major champion will open his tournament alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre across the first two days beginning at 4:36 a.m. ET on Thursday.
Following the trio of Europeans are Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau and Tom Kim at 4:47 a.m. along with reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala immediately after that at 4:58 a.m. Rory McIlroy begins his quest for major No. 4 in the following next tee time with Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton by his side.
As the day progresses into the afternoon hours, additional contenders will be alongside each other. Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka draws Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama at 9:26 a.m. Following the three major champions is the man who has 15 to his name alone.
Tiger Woods will be with good friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay beginning at 9:37 a.m. A few moments later, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will begin his quest for the Claret Jug at 10:10 a.m. with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young.
Let's take a look at the full slate of Round 1 tee times and pairings for the 2024 Open Championship.
All times Eastern
2024 Open Championship tee times, Thursday pairings
- 1:35 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald
- 1:46 a.m. — Alex Noren, Tom McKibbin, Calum Scott
- 1:57 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry
- 2:08 a.m. — Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita
- 2:19 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer
- 2:30 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima
- 2:41 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs
- 2:52 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate
- 3:03 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter
- 3:14 a.m. — Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma
- 3:25 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 3:36 a.m. — John Daly, Santiago De La Fuente, Aaron Rai
- 3:47 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons
- 4:03 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann
- 4:14 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 4:25 a.m. — Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon
- 4:36 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
- 4:47 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
- 4:58 a.m. — Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegaala
- 5:09 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 5:20 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent
- 5:31 a.m. — Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork
- 5:42 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison
- 5:53 a.m. — David Puig, John Catlin, Gun-Taek Koh
- 6:04 a.m. — Thirston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie
- 6:15 a.m. — Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt
- 6:26 a.m. — Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby
- 6:47 a.m. — Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem
- 6:58 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 7:09 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell
- 7:20 a.m. — Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo
- 7:31 a.m. — Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin Van Der Merwe
- 7:42 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 7:53 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
- 8:04 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith
- 8:15 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk
- 8:26 a.m. — Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler
- 8:37 a.m. — Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama
- 8:48 a.m. — Darren Clarke, J.T. Poston, Dean Burmester
- 9:04 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson
- 9:15 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan
- 9:26 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
- 9:37 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:48 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim
- 9:59 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 10:21 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki
- 10:32 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes
- 10:43 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree
- 10:54 a.m. — Ryan Van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu
- 11:05 a.m. — Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo, Liam Nolan
- 11:16 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Denwit Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry
- 11:27 a.m. — Jeung-Hun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield