The first round of the final major championship of the season is set to begin Thursday morning at Royal Troon as players vie for their last chance at golf immortality in 2024. With weather expected to roll into the area throughout the week, The Open Championship leaderboard could be effected by simply when a player stepped onto the golf course.

In the early stages of Round 1, it is Jon Rahm who will be among the first stars to trickle onto Royal Troon. The two-time major champion will open his tournament alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre across the first two days beginning at 4:36 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Following the trio of Europeans are Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau and Tom Kim at 4:47 a.m. along with reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala immediately after that at 4:58 a.m. Rory McIlroy begins his quest for major No. 4 in the following next tee time with Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton by his side.

As the day progresses into the afternoon hours, additional contenders will be alongside each other. Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka draws Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama at 9:26 a.m. Following the three major champions is the man who has 15 to his name alone.

Tiger Woods will be with good friends Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay beginning at 9:37 a.m. A few moments later, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will begin his quest for the Claret Jug at 10:10 a.m. with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young.

Let's take a look at the full slate of Round 1 tee times and pairings for the 2024 Open Championship.

All times Eastern

2024 Open Championship tee times, Thursday pairings