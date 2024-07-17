One simply cannot discuss The Open Championship without mentioning the weather. While the golf course tends to be the star of the show at the U.S. Open, it is Mother Nature that provides an added variable at the final major championship of the season.

In recent years, wacky weather has mostly been absent from The Open with calm conditions at Royal St. George's and St. Andrews. However, low temperatures and rain engulfed Royal Liverpool over the weekend in 2023, and many believe the same may ultimately come this week at Royal Troon.

"The golf course is -- we could have teed it up this morning," said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, on Wednesday. "The golf course is ready. We've been holding the greens back a little bit because there was some concerns [Thursday] that we might have some pretty strong wind, but the excess wind that was forecast is diminished. So we sped the greens up a bit this morning, and it will be a little bit quicker come [Thursday] morning, and then we'll just let it evolve as the weekend goes."

The winds have subsided for the first round -- much to the dismay of golf fans -- as players should expect ideal scoring conditions on Thursday. Don't be surprised if someone touches 6 or 7 under in the early stages of this championship as wind gusts hover only around 15 mph and rain is unlikely.

2024 Open weather forecast at Royal Troon

Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland

Day Temp (F) AM Winds (Gusts) AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) PM Rains Thursday 68 / 59 SSW 8 mph (16 mph) 10% SW 8 mph (14 mph) 5% Friday 69 / 61 SSW 9 mph (22 mph) 25% SSW 10 mph (24 mph) 9% Saturday 65 / 55 SSW 9 mph (23 mph) 25% WSW 10 mph (27 mph) 7% Sunday 63 / 56 WNW 12 mph (27 mph) 45% W 13 mph (27 mph) 64%



However, there is good news for spectators. Once Thursday's round is completed, the weather seems to take a turn through the final 54 holes. There appears to be no discernible wave advantage for players like the last time The Open was held at Royal Troon as the wind remains a steady 10 mph on Friday with gusts up to 24 mph. Rain has a higher likelihood in the morning hours but only a 25% chance.

Rain could pose a problem for players over the weekend with a higher likelihood both Saturday and Sunday morning with the highest chance of precipitation coming as players are finishing up The Open Sunday afternoon. Not only does Sunday afternoon have the chance chance of rain at 64%, it will also have the highest winds gusting up to nearly 30 mph with a sustained 10-15 mph as well.

Similar to Royal Troon where the first six holes present a pleasant handshake and scoring opportunities, the weather will ease players into this championship. Ideal at first and then slowly turning, it appears Mother Nature has taken to the cadence of the golf course where the Claret Jug will ultimately be handed.