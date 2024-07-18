Players will look to make moves towards the top of the leaderboard (or the cutline) on Friday as the 2024 Open Championship continues. Royal Troon has already taken a number of victims through the first 18 holes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau all posting gaudy numbers, so it stands to wonder who might be on the wrong side of Troon come the end of play Friday.
Woods, a 15-time major champion, will seek to make his second cut this season beginning at 4:25 a.m. ET alongside Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. He will need to do it from double digit strokes behind the leaders, making for an unlikely scenario unless Tiger finds some magic in his bag.
Off in the morning hours is the trio of Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama moments before Woods' group at 4:14 a.m. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains in sound position next to Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young as the trio of Americans get their second 18 started at 4:58 a.m.
Groups will continue to tee off the first hole at Royal Troon with additional stars trickling onto the golf course later in the day. They include the two men who duked it out at the last major championship, the U.S. Open. DeChambeau and McIlroy did not have their best stuff on Thursday meaning a strong Friday will be required if they are to make their way into the weekend.
DeChambeau will get his second round started at 9:48 a.m. with Ludvig Åberg and Tom Kim who are both in jeopardy of short weeks. McIlroy begins nearly 30 minutes later at 10:10 a.m. alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa.
All times Eastern
2024 Open Championship tee times, Friday pairings
- 1:35 a.m. — Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem
- 1:46 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 1:57 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell
- 2:08 a.m. — Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo
- 2:19 a.m. — Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin Van Der Merwe
- 2:30 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 2:41 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
- 2:52 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith
- 3:03 a.m. — Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk
- 3:14 a.m. — Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler
- 3:25 a.m. — Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama
- 3:36 a.m. — Darren Clarke, J.T. Poston, Dean Burmester
- 3:47 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson
- 4:03 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan
- 4:14 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama
- 4:25 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 4:36 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim
- 4:47 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith
- 4:58 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 5:09 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki
- 5:20 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes
- 5:31 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree
- 5:42 a.m. — Ryan Van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu
- 5:53 a.m. — Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo, Liam Nolan
- 6:04 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Denwit Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry
- 6:15 a.m. — Jeung-Hun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfield
- 6:26 a.m. — Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald
- 6:47 a.m. — Alex Noren, Tom McKibbin, Calum Scott
- 6:58 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry
- 7:09 a.m. — Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita
- 7:20 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer
- 7:31 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima
- 7:42 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs
- 7:53 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate
- 8:04 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter
- 8:15 a.m. — Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma
- 8:26 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:37 a.m. — John Daly, Aaron Rai, Santiago De La Fuente
- 8:48 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons
- 9:04 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann
- 9:15 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:26 a.m. — Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon
- 9:37 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:48 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
- 9:59 a.m. — Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala
- 10:10 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa
- 10:21 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent
- 10:32 a.m. — Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork
- 10:43 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison
- 10:54 a.m. — David Puig, John Catlin, Gun-Taek Koh
- 11:05 a.m. — Thirston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Elvis Smylie
- 11:16 a.m. — Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt
- 11:27 a.m. — Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby