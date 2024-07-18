Players will look to make moves towards the top of the leaderboard (or the cutline) on Friday as the 2024 Open Championship continues. Royal Troon has already taken a number of victims through the first 18 holes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau all posting gaudy numbers, so it stands to wonder who might be on the wrong side of Troon come the end of play Friday.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, will seek to make his second cut this season beginning at 4:25 a.m. ET alongside Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. He will need to do it from double digit strokes behind the leaders, making for an unlikely scenario unless Tiger finds some magic in his bag.

Off in the morning hours is the trio of Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama moments before Woods' group at 4:14 a.m. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains in sound position next to Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young as the trio of Americans get their second 18 started at 4:58 a.m.

Groups will continue to tee off the first hole at Royal Troon with additional stars trickling onto the golf course later in the day. They include the two men who duked it out at the last major championship, the U.S. Open. DeChambeau and McIlroy did not have their best stuff on Thursday meaning a strong Friday will be required if they are to make their way into the weekend.

DeChambeau will get his second round started at 9:48 a.m. with Ludvig Åberg and Tom Kim who are both in jeopardy of short weeks. McIlroy begins nearly 30 minutes later at 10:10 a.m. alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa.

All times Eastern

2024 Open Championship tee times, Friday pairings