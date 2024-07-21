The final major of what has already been a thrilling 2024 golf season enters its final 18 holes with The Open Championship in its 152nd playing this week at Royal Troon. The oldest golf tournament in the world returned at Troon for the first time in eight years with the Claret Jug and a record purse from The R&A set to be awarded on site Sunday for the 10th time.

All eyes were on Rory McIlroy at the onset of the tournament given the Northern Irishman entered playing some of the best golf of his career, yet he was among an extended list of stars -- including the man who beat him at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau -- to miss the cut. Tiger Woods similarly struggled at Royal Troon, though unlike McIlroy and DeChambeau, he basically never had a chance at playing the weekend.

Shane Lowry, who posted one of three bogey-free rounds across the first 18 holes, emerged as the 18- and 36-hole leader only to fall off massively in the third round with a 77 that dragged him down from having a two-shot lead to a three-shot deficit behind new 54-hole leader Billy Horschel (-4). The former Florida Gators star has shot 68-69 over the last two rounds to soar to the top of the leaderboard, one shot clear of the field at 4 under.

There is a huge, star-studded group one shot back of Horschel, though, with Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose among six golfers sitting T2 entering Sunday's final round. Scottie Scheffler is just one further back at 2 under. As for who is the most likely to win the Claret Jug, here's a look at the Open Championship contenders' odds of winning.

While attending The Open Championship is undoubtedly a memorable experience, simply being able to watch golf on one of the game's grandest stages each year is an incredible treat. CBSSports.com is thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of The Open all week.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of The Open as possible on Sunday, and check out the Open Championship tee times for Round 4 so you can watch your favorite golfers on the course. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for Open Championship live coverage throughout the final major of the year.

All times Eastern

2024 Open Championship TV schedule

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 21

Round 4 start time: 2:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)