Only one round of major championship golf remains in 2024, and it is shaping up to be a good one. The 2024 Open Championship has produced a wide-open leaderboard through 54 holes with Billy Horschel sitting atop the field with 18 holes to play. The American will be alongside South African Thirston Lawrence at 9:25 a.m. ET as the two march towards the Claret Jug on Sunday.
Before the final game can get going, others will take to Royal Troon looking to shoot their way up the leaderboard. Early morning tee times are highlighted by Phil Mickelson and Robert MacIntyre at 4:50 a.m. as well as Jason Day and Max Homa about one hour later at 6:05 a.m. As the day progresses and more and more contenders trickle onto the golf course, tensions and nerves should only heighten.
A leader for much of this championship, Shane Lowry now finds himself in a chasing position and will begin his fourth round alongside Adam Scott at 8:45 a.m. These two precede world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who attempts to bookend his major season with a couple victories next to Englishman Daniel Brown at 8:55 a.m.
Xander Schaffuele draws Justin Rose in the third-to-last group, while the penultimate pairing features a couple of Americans in Sam Burns and Russell Henley at 9:15 a.m. Take a look below to find all the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2024 Open.
2024 Open, Round 4 tee times, pairings
All times Eastern
- 2:35 a.m. — Darren Fichardt, Andy Ogletree
- 2:45 a.m. — Luis Masaveu, Younghan Song
- 2:55 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Tom McKibbin
- 3:05 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Hideki Matsuyama
- 3:15 a.m. — Aaron Rai, RIckie Fowler
- 3:25 a.m. — Tommy Morrison, Corey Conners
- 3:35 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Marcel Siem
- 3:45 a.m. — Jeung-Hun Wang, Matthieu Pavon
- 4:00 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Jorge Campillo
- 4:10 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Richard Mansell
- 4:20 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Kurt Kitayama
- 4:30 a.m. — Nicolai Hogaard, Jordan Spieth
- 4:40 a.m. — Jacob Skov Olesen, Alex Cejka
- 4:50 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Robert MacIntyre
- 5:00 a.m. — Harrisn English, Guido Migliozzi
- 5:10 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Mackenzie Hughes
- 5:25 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Adrian Meronk
- 5:35 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
- 5:45 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Si Woo Kim
- 5:55 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Abraham Ancer
- 6:05 a.m. — Max Homa, Jason Day
- 6:15 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Eric Cole
- 6:25 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young
- 6:35 a.m. — Joe Dean, Ewen Ferguson
- 6:50 a.m. — Dean Burmester, Patrick Cantlay
- 7:00 a.m. — Gary Woodland, MK Kim
- 7:10 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Brendon Todd
- 7:20 a.m. — Calum Scott, Matteo Manassero
- 7:30 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa
- 7:40 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Alex Noren
- 7:50 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Chris Kirk
- 8:00 a.m. — Sean Crocker, John Catlin
- 8:15 a.m. — Daniel Hillier, Shubhankar Sharma
- 8:25 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im
- 8:35 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Justin Thomas
- 8:45 a.m. — Adam Scott, Shane Lowry
- 8:55 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Brown
- 9:05 a.m. — Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele
- 9:15 a.m. — Russell Henley, Sam Burns
- 9:25 a.m. — Thirston Lawrence, Billy Horschel