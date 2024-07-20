Only one round of major championship golf remains in 2024, and it is shaping up to be a good one. The 2024 Open Championship has produced a wide-open leaderboard through 54 holes with Billy Horschel sitting atop the field with 18 holes to play. The American will be alongside South African Thirston Lawrence at 9:25 a.m. ET as the two march towards the Claret Jug on Sunday.

Before the final game can get going, others will take to Royal Troon looking to shoot their way up the leaderboard. Early morning tee times are highlighted by Phil Mickelson and Robert MacIntyre at 4:50 a.m. as well as Jason Day and Max Homa about one hour later at 6:05 a.m. As the day progresses and more and more contenders trickle onto the golf course, tensions and nerves should only heighten.

A leader for much of this championship, Shane Lowry now finds himself in a chasing position and will begin his fourth round alongside Adam Scott at 8:45 a.m. These two precede world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who attempts to bookend his major season with a couple victories next to Englishman Daniel Brown at 8:55 a.m.

Xander Schaffuele draws Justin Rose in the third-to-last group, while the penultimate pairing features a couple of Americans in Sam Burns and Russell Henley at 9:15 a.m. Take a look below to find all the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2024 Open.

2024 Open, Round 4 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern