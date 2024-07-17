The upstart United Football League held its 2024 UFL College Draft on Wednesday, with all eight of the spring league's franchises selecting from a pool of more than 12,000 eligible players. Five of the clubs, meanwhile, dipped into NFL rosters to address the quarterback position, drafting a half-dozen signal-callers already signed to the pros.

Here's a look at every NFL quarterback picked in the 2024 UFL Draft, and their overall selection:

These players were only eligible to be drafted to the UFL because they were first eligible for the NFL Draft, but did not get selected there. They subsequently signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents this spring.

So what's next for them? It's up to each quarterback. UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to draft picks within their league until the player reports to the club or the team forfeits the player rights, per the UFL. Any player who signs a UFL contract will also receive an "NFL out" during the NFL season, meaning they don't technically have to forgo an opportunity to play in the higher-level league.

Most quarterbacks in this position, of course, are already widely considered long shots to make their respective NFL rosters, and figure to spend the summer competing for reserve roles at that level.