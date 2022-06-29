The 2022 Tour de France begins its beautiful but brutal three-week journey through France, Denmark, Belgium and Switzerland on Friday. Tadej Pogacar, who has won the Tour the last two years, goes for his third straight Tour de France victory. The 23-year-old from Slovenia has been installed as the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) to win the yellow jersey in the latest 2022 Tour de France odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Last year's runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard, is the +450 second choice, while Vingegaard's teammate, Primoz Roglic, is the +500 third choice.

The Tour de France 2022 begins on Friday with a 13-mile individual time trial through the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark, and ends on July 24 with its traditional finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris. With so many variables in the 2022 Tour de France, you'll want to see the latest 2022 Tour de France predictions from SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez.

A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of sports for almost 14 years, Menez has been obsessed with the Tour de France for almost four decades. He has been following the iconic three-week race since the mid-1980s when Greg LeMond was riding to three yellow jerseys. In 2019, Menez correctly predicted the winners of the yellow, green and white jerseys, and last year he nailed the winner of the white jersey.

Top 2022 Tour de France picks

One shocker: Menez is picking Fabio Jakobsen (+550) to win the green jersey even though he is not the favorite. A 25-year-old from the Netherlands, Jakobsen is riding in his first Tour de France. He has won the green jersey in three different stage races this year: Valencia, Algarve and Hungary.

Two weeks ago he won Stage 5 of the Tour of Belgium, out-kicking some of the best sprinters in the world, including Jasper Philipsen. "[Jakobsen] has been the best bunch sprinter in the world this year, with 10 victories worldwide," Menez told SportsLine. Jakobsen has been so good this year that his team has left record-setting Tour de France sprinter Mark Cavendish at home in order to concentrate its resources on Jakobsen.

2022 Tour de France favorites, odds, top contenders

Tadej Pogacar -150

Jonas Vingegaard +450

Primoz Roglic +500

Geraint Thomas +2200

Alexander Vlasov +2200

Daniel Martinez +3500

Ben O'Connor +5000

Adam Yates +8000

Enric Mas +8000

Romain Bardet +8000

Nairo Quintana +10000

Jakob Fuglsang +10000

Johan Esteban Chaves +12500

Rigoberto Uran +12500

David Gaudu +15000

Wout Van Aert +15000

Louis Meintjes +15000

Jack Haig +15000

Damiano Crauso +15000

Thibaut Pinot +17500

Sepp Kuss +17500

Alexey Lutsenko +20000

Brandon McNulty +25000

Michael Storer +25000

Michael Woods +25000

Chris Froome +25000

Lennard Kamna +25000

Thomas Pidcock +30000

Guillaume Martin +30000

Guilio Ciccone +30000

Steven Kruijswijk +30000

Pavel Sivakov +40000

Warren Barguil +40000

George Bennett +40000

Rafal Majka +40000

Marc Soler +40000

Andreas Leknessund +40000

Mathieu Van Der Poel +50000

Bob Jungels +50000

Ion Izagirre +50000

Pierre Latour +50000

Patrick Konrad +75000

Maximilian Schachmann +75000

Mattia Cattaneo +75000

Joseph Dombrowski +100000

Matej Mohoric +100000

Marc Hirschi +100000

Tiejs Benoot +100000

Matteo Jorgenson +100000