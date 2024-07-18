MLB's All-Star break is now behind us and we're gearing up for trade deadline season before the dog days of summer get us closer to the postseason. For me, it never gets old. This is the most fun time of the year for the regular season with teams jockeying to remain in the playoff hunt before deciding if they are buyers or sellers. It looks like a sellers' market right now, with so many teams at least on the periphery of contention.

We're also getting a better idea of how good our preseason predictions were. My World Series matchup in the spring was Phillies vs. Orioles and I'm feeling pretty good about that one, though I am strongly concerned that Mike Elias won't do enough to address his problematic pitching staff this deadline.

A lot of things can change, of course. Looking back at last year's deadline, did you know the Marlins had the second-best record in the NL? The Reds were in first place and so were their fellow Ohioans, the Guardians. The Rays had the best AL record. Eleven teams had a better record than the Phillies.

On the other hand, a lot can stay the same. The top four teams on the NL side remained in playoff position come October. Though there were changes in seeding, the top five AL teams all ended up making the postseason. The only teams that came from the outside during the second half were the Twins, Brewers and Phillies and none were too far back at the break.

Who might be the teams who make a run this time around? Here are three.

It might seem obvious, but that doesn't mean I'm wrong. The Astros started 12-24 but have climbed all the way back to 50-46. They are only one game back of a Mariners team with an atrocious offense. The Astros need pitching amid all their injuries and could use an upgrade at first base, but they are fully in win-now mode and I expect some big swings in the next two weeks. They are good enough to win the division without those swings, too.

They are only a game out of a playoff spot and have battled lots of injuries in the first half to major contributors, such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. Manny Machado was compromised to start the season, too. They'll need to find a way to address the thin rotation, but you know A.J. Preller won't be quiet. I'll take the Padres over the Mets, Cardinals and Diamondbacks.

I'm not sure they have last year's magic, but the Rangers closed the first half by winning seven of nine. They have the temperament to continue righting the proverbial ship and they'll continue to get healthier in the rotation while the offense looks to hit more like 2023 instead of most of 2024. The pieces are here.