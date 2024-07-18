These aren't the New England Patriots you've grown up with over the last two decades. After an offseason that saw the parting of ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick, the franchise is embarking on an entirely new era spearheaded by first-year coach Jerod Mayo and No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. They will look to claw the organization back toward contention after a 4-13 campaign in 2023 and missing the playoffs in three of the last four years (the post-Tom Brady era).

As they look to get the arrow pointing in a more positive direction, it does provide an opportunity for new faces to emerge as key contributors. With training camp on the horizon, that thought leads us to try to find some breakout candidates for the club in 2024.

As we go through this exercise, we'll try to comb through different levels of the "breakout" category. Sure, we'll identify some players who could prove to be a household name by the end of the year, but we'll also look at some under-the-radar players who could simply outperform what we currently think of them.

Demario Douglas NE • WR • #3 TAR 79 REC 49 REC YDs 561 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Douglas was one of the bright spots for the Patriots last season and ended up leading the team in receiving yards. He was one of the few players on the offensive side of the ball who jumped off the screen, thanks to his elusiveness and quick twitch. I expect the former sixth-round pick out of Liberty to pick up where he left off from his rookie campaign and serve as New England's primary slot receiver. That sets the stage for him to be a high-volume outlet for Jacoby Brissett/Drake Maye, and it wouldn't surprise at all if he leads the team in receiving yards and receptions.

The Patriots selected Gonzalez with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the corner looked the part during his brief showing last year. His rookie campaign was cut short after suffering a torn labrum in early October, so there's still plenty for Gonzalez to prove as he enters Year 2.

When he was on the field, Gonzalez displayed the makings of a shutdown corner. He was a starter on the boundary out of the gate and faced off against some of the NFL's elite passing offenses and top-tier wide receivers: Philadelphia Eagles (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith), Miami Dolphins (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle), New York Jets (Garrett Wilson) and Dallas Cowboys (CeeDee Lamb). In those four games, he totaled 17 tackles, a sack, broke up three passes and recorded an interception. That helped him earn Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for September.

So long as he stays on the field, it's not out of the question for Gonzalez to finish the season as one of the top young corners in the league and the best defensive player that New England has on its roster.

White was selected by the Patriots in the second round out of Georgia Tech last season. He played in 16 games as a rookie, but just 49% of the defensive snaps. As he rolls into his second season in the league, there's room for him to see more playing time along New England's defensive line. In that somewhat limited showing in 2023, he had 21 tackles, a sack and three pass breakups. It also appears he's already made an impression on the newly established coaching staff led by Jerod Mayo. Back during offseason workouts in late May, Mayo mentioned White as someone who has physically looked stronger and has also "taken that step forward as far as being a leader."

Antonio Gibson NE • RB • #21 Att 65 Yds 265 TD 1 FL 2 View Profile

Rhamondre Stevenson is going to be the key cog of New England's rushing attack, but Antonio Gibson is also slated for a sizable role as well. The Patriots signed the veteran back to a three-year, $11.25 million contract this offseason and he should serve as the club's go-to passing down back. That role has been one made famous in New England by the likes of Kevin Faulk, Shane Vereen, James White and others throughout the years, and should continue to be a focal point of the offense under new OC Alex Van Pelt. In each of the last two seasons with the Commanders, Gibson was able to tally at least 45 receptions and 350 receiving yards. While he is slated to do most of his damage in the passing game, he did rush for 1,037 yards in his second season in the league in 2021. Gibson possesses 4.39 speed, which should fit in well in Van Pelt's offense.

Simply put, someone in the Patriots offense at the skill positions needs to step up for this team to have any success in 2024. Why can't that person be Ja'Lynn Polk? The 2024 second-round pick comes to Foxborough with the hope that he can be the latest high-end Day 2 receiver to burst onto the scene as a rookie. Polk did put together a strong spring, including a diving touchdown to cap off mandatory minicamp earlier this summer. Polk, along with fellow rookie Javon Baker, were spotted putting in extra work with Drake Maye throughout the spring, so the work ethic is there for him to hit the ground running. The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder has the size and ability to make an impact early. If he proves to be a hit, it's one of the best-case scenarios for New England in 2024.