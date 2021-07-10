After two games in Phoenix, the 2021 NBA Finals shift to Milwaukee on Sunday evening. The Suns, leading 2-0, take on the Bucks in Game 3 in front of a national audience in prime time. Phoenix made 20 3-pointers in Game 2, securing a dominant edge in the series. Milwaukee will look to bounce back with its first home game in the best-of-seven clash.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a four-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds. Before making any Suns vs. Bucks picks or NBA Finals 2021 predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Suns vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4

Suns vs. Bucks over-under: 222 points

Suns vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -175, Suns +155

PHX: The Suns are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven road games

MIL: The Bucks are 6-3 against the spread in the last nine home games

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix's offense is tremendous in every facet. The Suns are scoring almost 1.2 points per possession in the first two games of the finals, and more than 1.14 points per possession during their extended 2021 NBA Playoffs run. Phoenix has been shooting well all over the court, including a 58.6 percent true shooting mark in the postseason, and the Suns are connecting on 41.9 percent of their 3-pointers in the series. At the free-throw line, the Suns are also incredibly potent, as they currently have the highest free-throw percentage (86.9 percent) in NBA postseason history.

Phoenix also does a fantastic job at avoiding mistakes, turning the ball over on only 11.2 percent of offensive possessions in the series and generating 2.11 assists for every turnover during the playoffs. The Suns are not a dynamic offensive rebounding team, but they are grabbing more than one-fourth of their missed shots against the Bucks, including a few back-breaking second-chance opportunities in Game 2. Finally, Phoenix is generating a higher free-throw rate than Milwaukee through two games, which adds to their overall efficiency on the offensive side of the floor.

Why the Bucks can cover

A return to Fiserv Forum should work wonders for Milwaukee. The Bucks are 33-11 in their home building this season, including a 7-1 mark during the NBA Playoffs 2021. In addition, Milwaukee has clear advantages on both ends of the floor. The Bucks are grabbing more than 30 percent of their own missed shots on the offensive glass in the playoffs, and they are the bigger, more physical team. Milwaukee is also protecting the ball with only an 11.8 percent turnover rate against Phoenix, and they are averaging 17 fast-break points per game.

Defensively, the Bucks lead the entire NBA Playoffs in overall efficiency, giving up only 106.6 points per 100 possessions through three-plus series. The Suns are scoring only 36 points in the paint per game through two contests, and the Bucks are grabbing a whopping 76 percent of available defensive rebounds during their playoff run. Finally, Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking like himself after a spectacular Game 2 performance, and that unlocks things on both ends for Mike Budenholzer's team.

How to make Bucks vs. Suns picks

