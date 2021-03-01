

Pep confirms Garcia to Barca

The confirmation has arrived: As reported on CBS Sports in recent months, Eric Garcia will become a new Barcelona player. "I think he will go to Barca ..." Pep Guardiola revealed in his latest press conference. Manchester City have tried in every way to persuade Garcia to renew his contract, but the defender will sign with Barcelona until June 2026 and no other club will be able to join the race. Garcia will arrive in Catalonia for the 2021-22 season.



Arsenal won't talk with Real until season's end

Speaking of deals between La Liga and Premier League, Arsenal have decided that they will only hold talks with Real Madrid on the situations of Dani Ceballos and especially Martin Odegaard at the end of the season. There is great satisfaction with the Norwegian's impact, but Zinedine Zidane's future will be decided at the end of the season and at that point a decision will also be made on Odegaard. Arsenal's intention is not to set high expectations because everything will depend on Real Madrid's plans for the future.



Silva to stay another year?

Staying in London, Chelsea are working to keep Thiago Silva. The veteran Brazilian defender is now injured but Thomas Tuchel is counting on him, hoping to be able to find an agreement soon to trigger the option to extend his contract. The final decision will be up to Silva, his agent and his family. He is happy in London and Chelsea will insist on keeping him next season as well.



Milan keen on keeping Tomori

AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that at the end of the season he will speak with Chelsea about permanently keeping Fikayo Tomori, who on Sunday played an excellent game as a starter against Roma. The board at AC Milan is extremely satisfied with his performance and a decision could come as early as in May with the buy-option clause figure on his loan deal set at €28 million.



City to land next Brazilian gem?

Manchester City, while working on Kevin De Bruyne's contract extension, continue to negotiate the final details with Fluminense for the purchase of Brazilian talent Kayky, who turns 18 in June. Although an agreement with the left-footed right winger is near, a few more things have to be sorted out before the transfer is completed which will only take place in June 2022. City are ahead of many competitors and Kayky is seen as a real target for the club, which hopes to receive the green light for a work permit soon as they finalize the agreement with Fluminense.



Juve will keep McKennie

In Italy, however, Juventus have definitively decided to purchase Weston McKennie. The deal with Schalke would be obligatorily completed if the club qualifies for the Champions League, which they're currently in the top four positions in the Serie A table as it stands. But regardless of this, Juve are already sure to pay the €18.5 million (plus add-ons) to Schalke for the American midfielder who convinced Andrea Pirlo and the board.



Lautaro on verge of renewal