

Details on Haaland's release clause

Despite the conflicting rumors, Borussia Dortmund have privately let it be known that Erling Haaland's release clause will only be valid starting June 2022, at a price point of €75 million (roughly $91 million). Whichever club chooses to make a bid for the 20-year-old Norwegian this summer will have to open negotiations with Borussia Dortmund as well as with the star striker and his agent Mino Raiola. If that comes to fruition, we're looking at one of the most exciting races of recent years involving European giants. You're looking at clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, the top English clubs, and even Juventus all after Haaland's services. But still, no decision has yet been made on whether Borussia Dortmund, currently sixth in the Bundesliga table, will accept any bids this summer or wait until the summer of 2022, and much will depend on whether the club can qualify for the Champions League next season, along with, obviously, the price tag.



PSG months into Mbappe renewal

Kylian Mbappe, who put together an extraordinary hat trick performance at the Camp Nou last week, has been negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain for a new contract for months. The negotiations are now ongoing with the 22-year-old wunderkind, but there is still no definitive agreement. PSG are optimistic because the owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi is stepping in to ensure that Mbappe is satisfied with the new deal. The request reaches €25 million (roughly $30.3 million) per year as salary along with commissions in consideration. Kylian's contract expires in June 2022, so it's a priority for PSG to complete the deal sooner than later. Neymar, on the other hand, will soon renew his agreement for four years -- in this case, there was never a doubt. Satying in Paris, the club will also have a tough summer decision to make on Moise Kean, who also scored in the Camp Nou Champions League match. The 20-year-old Italian forward arrived on loan from Everton with no option to buy. Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti hopes to have him on his squad next season, but PSG sporting director Leonardo has been in love with Kean for years and would like to keep him in Paris. Of course, the price tag by Everton will not be less than the €45-50 million range (roughly $55-61 million).



New deal for Lautaro in the works?

Let's continue the theme of great strikers: Inter have been negotiating for weeks with Lautaro Martinez's agents and are now confident to reach a definitive agreement for the renewal of his contract. As it stands, the old agreement included a €111 million release clause (approximately $135 million). It's a talking point in the negotiations between Inter and Lautaro's agents, and they are discussing it further to understand whether it makes sense to remove it from the new agreement.



Updates on Alaba and Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid continues to work on the signing of David Alaba. The player announced his farewell to Bayern Munich in recent days and we can confirm that he has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid on a deal that would keep him in the Spanish capital until June 2025, as already reported here on CBS Sports. Until his contract is signed, other clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool will try to join the race and change his mind. Real Madrid remain the favorites and keep in mind that outside of the verbal agreement in place, the Austrian defender expressed his dream desire for playing for Los Blancos. Finally, there are no confirmations regarding a negotiation between Sergio Ramos' agents and Manchester United. The rumors are coming out daily because Ramos, who is a free agent this summer and is currently working his way back from meniscus surgery, would be considered a great option for many clubs, especially PSG. But Manchester United have never contacted Ramos' agents until now. We're still a little far away from the summer window, and as of right now, there is no contract renewal agreement between Ramos and Real Madrid -- only Florentino Perez can change a situation that now seems compromised by the knee injury.



