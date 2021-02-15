

Atalanta find Papu heir

The heir of Papu Gomez has already been found with 23-year-old midfielder Matteo Pessina, who has recently put together extraordinary performances in Serie A and in Coppa Italia. Atalanta will go ahead with him and anticipated the arrival of 25-year-old Ukrainian Viktor Kovalenko from Shakhtar Donetsk, it was a deal ready for June but the club opted for an immediate arrival. Furthermore, negotiations are open for the renewal of Hans Hateboer.



Atletico buy 20-year-old Brazilian

The first purchase of the 2021-22 season has already been made for the Spanish league leaders. Brazilian-born Portuguese striker Marcos Paulo, 20, from Fluminense will be a new talent to follow after signing a five-year contract with Atletico. However, the thinking in Atletico's camp is to purchase a new striker while waiting for clarity on Moussa Dembele's future, while there will be bids for Jan Oblak and Jose Gimenez that the club deems untouchable. Vitolo, who has received proposals from clubs in Spain, could leave the club at season's end.



Barca wait on Messi, new prez

One deal is already certain: Eric Garcia will arrive in the summer from Manchester City as a free agent. The rest of the Barcelona transfer market will depend on the elections scheduled for next March that will change the future of the club. The financial situation is very complicated, especially due to player salary. Everything will depend on Lionel Messi's highly-anticipated decision -- the Argentine awaits the new president and the project for Barca before announcing if he will change clubs (Manchester City and PSG are interested) or if he will decide to renew. There has been an interest in Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum for months, while Lyon's Dutch attacker Memphis Depay will be a priority if Ronald Koeman stays, otherwise it could change the situation.



Bayern bring Upamecano

The clubs closed a super deal in past few days by coming to terms on an agreement with 22-year-old Dayot Upamecano on a five-year contract. Bayern will pay €42.5 million (roughly $52 million) to RB Leipzig in the coming months, but there is no doubt that the rising star defender from France will be Hansi Flick's first reinforcement for the 2021-22 season. The next step is to purchase a midfielder. Florian Neuhaus, who has four goals and four assists this season for Borussia Moenchengladbach in league play, is highly appreciated.



Borussia Dortmund market depends on UCL

Borussia Dortmund's market hinges on whether they qualify for the Champions League next season. The situation is complicated as they currently sit in sixth with interim coach Edin Terzic in charge. Borussia Monchengladbach's Marco Rose will take over as the manager in the summer. Without reaching the Champions League next season, one of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland will certainly leave the club. Sancho remains in Manchester United's radar, but the race is open, especially if this time he can really leave the club. Haaland, on the other hand, is appreciated by all the major European clubs, but Borussia hope to keep him for another season.



Borussia Monchengladbach tried to keep Rose

It remains to be seen who will coach Gladbach next season as Marco Rose departs for Borussia Dortmund this summer. The club tried to resist the proposals for his services. Meanwhile, 23-year-old French midfielder Marcos Thuram -- son of former Monaco, Parma and Juve great Lilian -- is highly appreciated in France. Florian Neuhaus is on the radars of Bayern Munich and English clubs, including Manchester City who are also following Denis Zakaria. On the other side of things, the arrival of Kouadio "Manu" Kone, a very talented 19-year-old midfielder from Toulouse, is all done as he's set to join for €8 million (roughly $9.7 million).



Chelsea eye Silva renewal, more

Contacts have already started to renew Thiago Silva's contract for another year. Chelsea are working to activate the option in the agreement to extend his deal until June 2022. Chelsea are still looking for another defender. They came up short in the Dayot Upamecano sweepstakes, but they're also following Jerome Boateng and many other players. Thomas Tuchel will decide on the other new signings only from April, but there is the possibility of a reinforcement in midfield too. The interest for Declan Rice has cooled down after Frank Lampard's departure.



Juventus seek Dybala clarity

The priority is to be able to clarify Paulo Dybala's situation. Juventus have been negotiating for more than a year with the Argentine but have not yet reached an agreement. If that doesn't change by the summer, Dybala will be sold. Instead, the club is keen to keep Alvaro Morata in attack, currently on loan from Atletico Madrid. Pay attention to their midfield needs: Paul Pogba is the dream scenario, but Houssem Aouar (OL) and Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) remain on their list of possible targets.



Liverpool have lengthy renewal list

Liverpool's top priority for 2021 is on contract renewals. Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are on the top of the list, but the club is also focused on Mohamed Salah's situation because his contract expires in June 2023. The renewal of Georginio Wijnaldum's contract remains extremely complicated because he could leave as a free agent in the summer and there has not been a definitive communication yet. The board is therefore evaluating the idea of buying a new midfielder, with many names on the list, including Renato Sanches of Lille. For the defense, Ozan Kabak will have his chances in these next few months with a buy option available in the summer, but Liverpool are also interested in other alternative options.



Lazio eye Serbian defender

The first signing will be Dimitrije Kamenovic, a 20-year-old Serbian defender from Cukaricki who will cost €2.5 million. Lazio will try to resist offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto, while Ciro Immobile is considered untouchable. The club is also working to renew the contract of Francesco Acerbi, one of the leaders of the team.



Man City prepping for big summer?

Phil Foden is considered untouchable by Manchester City, who are still negotiating with Kevin de Bruyne on a contract extension for which there is great optimism among all parties involved. Pep Guardiola received guarantees about the next transfer window: A new midfielder will arrive and a solid left back also remains an option for the summer. Sergio Aguero's status is still in the balance: Lukaku is a difficult target in attack and Erling Haaland's situation is blocked as of today.



PSG dream of Messi; Neymar, Mbappe talks continue

The dream target is Lionel Messi, but PSG have to wait for the Barcelona presidential elections for any clarity. The club is working to complete the agreement with Neymar, who will renew his contract for four years. Another of sporting director Leonardo's priorities is Kylian Mbappe, who is also negotiating his new contract, but this is a more complicated issue because the economic demands between salary and commissions are believed to be high. PSG will also need to make a decision on the situation of Moise Kean on loan from Everton. It's also worth keeping an eye on Tottenham outcast Dele Alli's situation. He was already one step away from joining the club in January before the move was blocked by Tottenham. He remains in Mauricio Pochettino's list.



Porto could lose Otavio

The club will probably lose 26-year-old Otavio as a free agent as there are many clubs interested in the Brazilian-born Portuguese midfielder, including AC Milan. The race is open. Porto are working to renew Jesus Corona's contract; meanwhile Moussa Marega's situation will also need to be clarified in the coming weeks because there is still no agreement for his contract and he's drawing plenty of interest from other clubs, including the Premier League.



Real with busy summer ahead

The future on the market will depend on Zinedine Zidane. Sergio Ramos' future remains at risk as his contract is set to expire at season's end. Ramos, of course, recently underwent knee surgery, which makes his desire for a contract renewal a complicated situation. While there is no agreement yet in place, Florentino Perez could still change the situation. The club has several issues to resolve, including Lucas Vazquez and Marcelo and many others. Real want to renew Raphael Varane's contract, who has been with the club since 2011. Isco and Gareth Bale (if he comes back from Tottenham) are other players that could be on the way out in the summer. The first big purchase for 2021-22 could be David Alaba: Real are negotiating on the details to get to the signatures as a free agent but with great optimism.



RB Leipzig eye Upamecano replacement

The deal for Dominik Szoboszlai was brought forward in January to avoid competition from other clubs. In the summer, it will be necessary to clarify the position of some stars followed by the top Premier League clubs like Marcel Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano is already on his way out. His release clause of €42.5 million (roughly $52 million) will be paid by Bayern Munich after reaching an agreement with the player in past few days. His replacement will be Mohamed Simakan, 20-year-old French center-back from Strasbourg.



Sevilla to sell Kounde?