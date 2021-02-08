CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano is here to bring you the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, coaching moves and more. Last week we looked at the end of the January transfer window. This week we take a look at Neymar's future at PSG, Sergio Ramos' chances at staying in Madrid and more. Here we go!

PSG, Neymar working on 'imminent' deal

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to keep Neymar with them. As we told you in recent days, the club is working on the final details to reach the signatures with Neymar, who will remain in Paris for another four years. The agreement is considered "imminent" even by people close to Neymar. The Brazilian striker is excited at PSG and knows that the club will try to sign Lionel Messi next summer should he decide to leave Barcelona. The choice by Messi himself has not yet been made, there is also Manchester City in the race but when Neymar spoke in December of "returning to play with Leo next season" he was not kidding. Meanwhile, he will soon renew his agreement with PSG.

Ramos' situation remains murky

Sergio Ramos's Real Madrid future remains unresolved Getty Images

Speaking of free agent deals, Sergio Ramos' situation with Real Madrid is still blocked. The defender does not want to lower his salary and has always asked for a two-year contract. Real Madrid, meanwhile, is operating with a view to lower corporate costs and for this reason there is still no agreement with Ramos. As the weeks go by, the situation becomes complicated, even Sergio's injury does not help in the timing of the negotiations. Paris Saint-Germain also inquired about Ramos should he decide to leave Madrid, because in Paris they intend to buy a new central defender next summer; but be careful because a final decision has not yet been made between Ramos and Real Madrid. The defender has had a privileged relationship with Florentino Perez for years, which is why the president's intervention is still a possibility that keeps every option open for Ramos's future.

AC Milan want to keep Zlatan

Despite his age AC Milan want to bring back their talismanic striker for another season Getty Images

In Italy, however, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is increasingly dominant. Despite being 39 years old, the Swede is the leader of his AC Milan side, which is first in the table. Zlatan has reached and exceeded 500 goals thanks to his brace against Crotone at San Siro. In the club there are those who always remember the intervention of coach Stefano Pioli at the beginning of August last year when Ibrahimovic really thought about leaving AC Milan. Pioli called him personally many times to convince him to renew his contract for another year: "We need you, where do you think you're going?" Ibrahimovic said yes and now he dreams of winning another Scudetto, but... his contract will expire again at the end of June. What will happen? Milan leaves the final decision to Zlatan, but they absolutely want him to remain with the Rossoneri next season to return to play the Champions League after five years from his last presence in the top European competition. They will talk about it in the coming months with Zlatan's agent Mino Raiola.

Blues thinking about Thiago Silva's future

There will be no transfer rumors to hear about Phil Foden in the next months. The Manchester City star who starred in Sunday's win against Liverpool will stay for a long time: the club already gave him a contract until 2024, but has guaranteed Foden to consider him a Manchester City star of the future and there will be no discussions to sell next summer even in the case of super offers. Meanwhile, the board continues to negotiate with Kevin de Bruyne to extend his contract with great optimism.

Moving to London, Chelsea are very satisfied with the work done in these first six months by Thiago Silva. The Brazilian defender has shown himself to be a leader on and off the pitch, has always had a very respectful relationship with Frank Lampard and naturally has an excellent relationship with Thomas Tuchel too. In the coming weeks, a new direct contact with Thiago's agent is expected to discuss his one-year contract extension option: Chelsea are counting on Thiago Silva also for next season, but the decision will be made together with the player who will choose what to do together with the family. The club is confident anyway and wants to keep the Brazilian also for the 2021/2022 season.