Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Kansas City Current -- Temwa Chawinga added to her NWSL Golden Boot tally with two more goals. Showing that she can truly score from anywhere, Chawinga also launched herself into NWSL lore when she scored the first-ever "river goal" for the Current. Kansas City looks unstoppable right now with their unbeaten streak extended to 17 games through last season, a new league record.

2. Orlando Pride -- Barbra Banda is unstoppable at this point. With 11 goals through 11 games, the squad remains unbeaten whenever she's on the pitch. But this week, Brazilian international Adriana was the key to victory with two goals on the road.

3. NJ/NY Gotham FC +1 Rose Lavelle and Ella Stevens keep developing attacking chemistry – the duo combined for the squad's lone goal this week, but the team will be disappointed not to grab all three points against a struggling Seattle side.

4. Washington Spirit -1 Jonatan Giraldez's first game as Spirit head coach won't be till the Summer Cup against Chivas Guadalajara. In the meantime, he and assistant Adrian Gonzalez can figure out how to get the squad to bounce back from being held scoreless. The team struggled in the midfield without Andi Sullivan.

5. North Carolina Courage +1 After managing a winless streak, the Courage have bounced back with a three-game unbeaten run. Two wins against playoff contenders, and Ashley Sanchez continues her strong run of form with North Carolina. She scored the game-winner against her former club Washington Spirit.

6. Portland Thorns FC -1 Gave up four goals last week and the response was getting a scoreless draw against the last-place team in the league. Not quite what playoff contenders are made of, but Sophia Smith and Sam Coffey back with the team for one more week ahead of the Olympic break can only be a positive.

7. Racing Louisville FC -- Had a slogfest with Bay FC under some grueling Kentucky heat. They'll feel hard done by a penalty call at home, and another loss means the winless streak stretches to four games.

8. Chicago Red Stars +1 Went on the road to snap their five-game winless streak. Mallory Swanson remains in peak form for the club, forcing an own goal and scoring to help get the side back in the win column. Strong performances by rookies Leilanni Nesbeth and Jameese Joseph will only increase with more playing time in the Summer Cup.

9. San Diego Wave FC -1 The club wasn't getting winning results, so club president Jill Ellis made the call to let go of Casey Stoney. It didn't quite have the effect the organization hoped for when they gave up three goals to an equally struggling Chicago. Not sure what's next for the Wave.

10. Bay FC -- Sometimes on a hot summer day you've gotta take the good with the bad. A sluggish game on the road in Louisville led to a win thanks to Asisat Oshoala converting a penalty from the spot. The expansion side is taking the long season grind in stride and is in playoff contention at the moment because of it.

11. Angel City FC -1 Conceding two goals in six minutes against Orlando to the same player isn't great. Half the season gone, and opportunities keep slipping through the coaching staff's fingers.

12. Seattle Reign FC +1 They stole a point from the reigning NWSL champions on the road in New Jersey. They're not getting wins, but the Reign have three consecutive draws, and if you can't beat them, maybe you just spoil their day instead

13. Houston Dash -1 No head coach Fran Alonso this week due to illness, but not sure his presence on the sideline would have made a difference against Kansas City. The group spent lots of energy trying to contain the Current's attack, and they'll have one more week with goalkeeper Jane Campbell before managing games without her.