The 2024 NWSL regular season is set to kick off on March 16 and the full schedule is out for the women's pro soccer league faithful. The arrival of the schedule marks a historic moment for the league with a new four-year broadcast rights deal across four networks including CBS Sports, the exclusive home of the NWSL Championship.
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
In addition to the championship, CBS will be the home of 12 NWSL games this season, with other games across CBS Sports platforms. Fans watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Here's how to watch NWSL on CBS:
CBS Sports NWSL regular season schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, April 20
Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 1 p.m on CBS/Paramount+
Sunday, April 21
Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, May 1
Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Sunday, May 5
Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount++
Wednesday, May 8
San Diego Wave vs. Utah Royals FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Saturday, June 8
NJ/NY Gotham vs. Angel City FC, 12:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
Sunday, June 16
Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
Sunday, June 16
Bay FC vs. Utah Royals FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, June 19
Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Sunday, July 7
North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville, 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Saturday, August 24
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, August 24
San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
Sunday, August 25
Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current, 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Sunday, September 1
North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
Sunday, September 1
Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, September 7
Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC, 12:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
Monday, September 16
Seattle Reign FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Monday, September 23
Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Saturday, September 28
Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 p.m on CBS/Paramount+
Saturday, October 19
Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+