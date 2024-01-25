The 2024 NWSL regular season is set to kick off on March 16 and the full schedule is out for the women's pro soccer league faithful. The arrival of the schedule marks a historic moment for the league with a new four-year broadcast rights deal across four networks including CBS Sports, the exclusive home of the NWSL Championship.

In addition to the championship, CBS will be the home of 12 NWSL games this season, with other games across CBS Sports platforms. Fans watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Here's how to watch NWSL on CBS:

CBS Sports NWSL regular season schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, April 20

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 1 p.m on CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, April 21

Angel City FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 7:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, May 1

Bay FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sunday, May 5

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount++

Wednesday, May 8

San Diego Wave vs. Utah Royals FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, June 8

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Angel City FC, 12:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, June 16

Seattle Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, June 16

Bay FC vs. Utah Royals FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, June 19

Angel City FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 7

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville, 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, August 24

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, August 24

San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, August 25

Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current, 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sunday, September 1

North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current, 2 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, September 1

Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 4 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, September 7

Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC, 12:30 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

Monday, September 16

Seattle Reign FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Monday, September 23

Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, September 28

Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC 1 p.m on CBS/Paramount+

Saturday, October 19

Kansas City Current vs. San Diego Wave, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+