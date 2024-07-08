Rank Team Change Analysis

1. Orlando Pride +1 The best team in the league have their sights on something bigger this year and it was all the more evident after the Pride handed Kansas City their first loss of the season. Marta is in an evolution instead of a renaissance, Adriana and Angelina are interchangeable cogs, Barbra Banda is unstoppable, and we simply can't stop watching.

2. Kansas City Current -1 The Current's remarkable 17-game win streak came to an end at the hands of Orlando – the only remaining undefeated team this season – and Kansas City will ask themselves why they couldn't manage a player advantage during the game. Temwa Chawinga kept the squad in the game and added to her NWSL Golden Boot campaign with another goal, her 12th, keeping her level with Banda.

3. NJ/NY Gotham FC -- The offseason super team build is finally here and thriving. Gotham keep getting results and Ella Stevens gets stronger by the week and looks ready to lead Gotham's depth during the upcoming Summer Cup. The reigning NWSL champions are just reminding everyone they're still the ones to chase.

4. Washington Spirit -- Jonatan Giraldez's first game as Spirit head coach on the sidelines was bumped up a week and resulted in a victory. The franchise has an embarrassing amount of riches, not just because of Michele Kang's deep pockets but because of their rookie class setting them up for the future. Makenna Morris finally made her first start and scored a goal, recorded an assist, and drew a penalty. What a day at the office.

5. North Carolina Courage -- The Courage look like they've recaptured some of their early season form and are finally on a run of wins. They're still mostly getting them at home, but heading into the break on three consecutive wins is only a good thing, and eventually, there's going to be more questions about why Ashley Sanchez isn't back in the mix with the USWNT.

6. Portland Thorns FC -- The Thorns are no doubt a playoff contender, but they're not quite putting away struggling teams, which leaves room for questions in the final stretch of the season. A scoreless draw against last-place Utah, and now a narrow victory against 10th-place San Diego with the game-winner coming at the 85th minute. Maybe a break is coming at a good time for Portland.

7. Chicago Red Stars +1 Let's be frank – this club was not considered a playoff contender for many pundits or NWSL enthusiasts ahead of the regular season. Yet here they are, punching above their weight at times, and at others, placing all their hopes and dreams on the magic that Mallory Swanson can produce. Here's to Leilani Nesbeth and Jameese Joseph getting more minutes during the Summer Cup.

8. Racing Louisville FC -1 The Kentucky side came off a tough road loss when they went up against a surging North Carolina. Rookie Reilyn Turner was a bright spot with her technique on the lone goal, but Racing will need the Olympic break to reset and redefine their team identity a bit.

9. San Diego Wave FC -- The franchise continues to struggle after the dismissal of former head coach Casey Stoney, and we're not sure what Alex Morgan has to do to break through on goal because the opportunities are there. Maybe a reset will help the squad regroup.

10. Bay FC -- A true wild card team at the moment. Unclear if this club will be playoff bound, playoff spoiler, or crash out. Perhaps a team to keep an eye on during the Summer Cup.

11. Angel City FC -- Angel City's second-half downward spiral continues. An opposite response compared to last season, the group is now on a three-game losing streak heading into the break. Lots of effort by Sydney Leroux and the Thompson sisters, but there's officially 10 games for this franchise to figure out what they're competing for this season.

12. Seattle Reign FC -- Seattle's still not getting wins, but at least they're not letting any other teams get them either. The Reign will feel hard done by in-game calls again, but they managed another come-from-behind draw.

13. Houston Dash -- Head coach Fran Alonso was absent again due to illness and with interim Ricky Clarke, the Dash tried to operate some new tactics on the road against Chicago. It didn't work out and they fell to an unbelievable floating finish by Swanson. Don't be surprised if they keep trying different things during the Summer Cup.