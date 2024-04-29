Rank Team Change Analysis

1. North Carolina Courage -- Tyler Lussi has scored in three consecutive matches, Casey Murphy has three clean sheets, and the Courage have set themselves up with threats across every line. They're a deeply frustrating side to play against through six weeks.

2. Kansas City Current -- Vanessa DiBernardo is the most important player for Kansas City right now and Temwa Chawinga and Bia Zaneratto exist. Might be time to just accept this is going to be the team that concedes but will out score whoever is in front of them.

3. Orlando Pride -- Had a massive result this week down a player on the road at Audi Field. Summer is upon us and her last name is Yates – the second-year player has three goals in six games this season and Zambian international Barbra Banda has now opened her scoring account with the Pride. Banda's ability on and off the ball is tough as nails and looks like she's completely comfortable in NWSL play after just two appearances.

4. Washington Spirit -- Got tested this week against Orlando and it's clear there's plenty of tape out on rookie Croix Bethune now after five weeks. Still, lots of chemistry between Trinity Rodman and Ouleymata Sarr was on display, and the Spirit rookies will need to show adjustments over this next stretch of the season.

5. San Diego Wave FC +1 No Alex Morgan, no Sofia Jakobsson, no problem. The coaching staff got their hands forced in attacking adjustments with injuries to veteran forwards, but the moves paid off. Maria Sanchez and Jaedyn Shaw as options off the bench was a serious flex and one that paid off. Shaw just looks like an instant goal whenever on the pitch.

6. Portland Thorns FC +3 Sometimes a coaching change shakes things up for success, but that was last week. This week it was Sophia Smith who was just toying with defenders on the road in Chicago. Her two goals led the way to victory and will likely get the Thorns back on track over this next phase of the season.



7. Chicago Red Stars -2 Teams have kicked off their preseason rust and Chicago will need to adjust and figure out how to beat good squads who have also found their footing now. They want to be organized and build on counters, but lack of touches for Mallory Swanson is not a winning recipe.

8. NJ/NY Gotham FC -1 Crystal Dunn playing on the attacking line and Rose Lavelle's 15-minute debut on restricted minutes were silver linings this week in an otherwise bleak streak. The injury carousel is stuck on repeat, but maybe Lavelle's return, Lynn Williams' increased load, and Dunn's promotion to the attack will help.

9. Angel City FC -1 Claire Emslie is having a career season with four goals through six games. But Angel City seem to get in their own way more often than not, and that's a bad recipe when going up against top teams right now.

10. Racing Louisville FC +1 On a six game unbeaten streak but at what cost? It's starting to feel not so much like a "refuse to lose" but "can't grind out the win" and the longer the season goes, the harder it'll be to pick up victories. Still, a reputation as a squad that pesters isn't easy in NWSL.

11. Seattle Reign FC -1 The Pacific Northwest side is off to its worst start in franchise history. Five losses, with four on the road, and very few answers from head coach Laura Harvey on how to get back in the win column.

12. Bay FC +2 Tess Boade had a big performance on the road with question marks around how the team will manage without Alex Loera (ACL injury) moving forward. The internationals are keeping things exciting, and Asisat Oshoala got on the scoresheet again, but they're not getting results over 90 minutes.

13. Utah Royals FC –1 Amandine Henry already looks like a major upgrade after Utah made a trade for the veteran France international. Rookie Ally Sentnor continues to be brave in the final third, but it's another week of ideas over execution for the Royals.