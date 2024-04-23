Houston Dash has officially parted ways with winger Maria Sanchez. The Mexican attacker will join San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $300,000 in Intra-League Transfer Funds, $200,000 in Allocation Money, and an international slot in 2024 and 2025 to the Dash.

CBS Sports first reported that the international slot could be used by Houston for incoming Brazilian defender Tarciane and now Houston Dash have now made the move official for the Corinthians center back. The 20-year-old is set to join the team through the 2026 season plus a mutual option for 2027, pending receipt of her visa and international transfer certificate. While Houston did not disclose the transfer details, Brazilian side Corinthians confirmed the valuation of $500,000, making it the third-highest international transfer fee in NWSL this year.

"I'm very happy to play in Houston, I am motivated and prepared for this new challenge in my career," Tarciane said in a statement. "Playing in the NWSL is a dream come true. This is one of the best leagues in the world plus a country with so much tradition in women's soccer. It's such a fantastic opportunity and I'll do my best to represent this club on-and-off the field."

Sanchez request finally fulfilled

The San Diego Wave are coming off a road loss to Orlando Pride where forward Alex Morgan came off the pitch with an ankle injury, and they're already getting attacking reinforcements. Sanchez's departure comes just five months after she signed a then record-setting contract with Houston in December. The contract was for three years with an option valued at $1.5 million.

Houston also made a deadline move with Angel City FC to acquire defender Paige Nielsen. The Dash have conceded a league-high 14 goals this season. The franchise was in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, and Tarciane and Nielsen may finally provide some relief in front of goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

The franchise finds itself in another year of restructuring. General Manager Alex Singer and the front office hired new head coach Fran Alonso during the offseason. He's the fifth head coach in the team's 10-year history and the fifth coaching change since 2022 when the club suspended former head coach James Clarkson. Sarah Lowdon and Juan Carlos Amoros split time as interim, and Sam Laity served one season as head coach in 2023.

More moves for the Dash

Houston are near the bottom of the standings, 12th place in a 14-team league, as the NWSL regular season heads into Week 6. Sources confirmed to CBS Sports that Dash goalkeeper Emily Alvardo was set to move to Portland Thorns FC, and the Pacific Northwest side made the deal official on Sunday. The Dash received $35,000 in allocation money, and can receive up to $50,000 in intra-league transfer funds or allocation money if certain performance conditions are met.