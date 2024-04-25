The 2024 NWSL regular season is in full swing as teams look ahead to the next stretch of their respective campaigns. Nearly every club has played five games to kickstart their season, and all 14 teams will be in action as week six kicks off on Friday. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

NWSL Week 5 results

Orlando Pride 1, San Diego Wave FC 0



Washington Spirit 2, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0



Racing Louisville FC 5, Utah Royals FC 1



Kansas City Current 5, Bay FC 2



Portland Thorns FC 4, Houston Dash 1



Seattle Reign FC 1, Chicago Red Stars 2

Angel City FC 2, North Carolina Courage 1

Here's where things stand in the league after week four of NWSL regular season action:

2024 NWSL Standings

Rank Club GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1. Kansas City Current 5 4 1 0 17 10 7 13 2. Washington Spirit 5 4 0 1 9 4 5 12 3. Chicago Red Stars 5 3 1 1 7 4 3 10 4. North Carolina Courage 5 3 0 2 10 5 5 9 5. Orlando Pride 5 2 3 0 6 4 2 9 6. Racing Louisville FC 5 1 4 0 9 5 4 7 7. Angel City FC 5 2 1 2 6 7 -1 7 8. Bay FC 5 2 0 3 9 12 -3 6 9. Portland Thorns FC 5 1 1 3 10 11 -1 4 10. San Diego Wave FC 4 1 1 2 2 3 -1 4 11. NJ/NY Gotham FC 4 1 1 2 2 4 -2 4 12. Houston Dash 5 1 1 3 6 14 -8 4 13. Seattle Reign FC 5 1 0 4 5 8 -3 3 14. Utah Royals FC

5 1 0 4 4 11 -7 3

NWSL week 6 schedule



All times Eastern

Friday, April 26

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. -- NWSL+



Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. -- Prime Video

Saturday, April 27

North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign FC, 7 p.m. -- NWSL+



Utah Royals FC vs. Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m. -- NWSL+



Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m. -- ION



San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. -- ION

Sunday, April 28