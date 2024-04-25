nwsl-11.jpg
The 2024 NWSL regular season is in full swing as teams look ahead to the next stretch of their respective campaigns. Nearly every club has played five games to kickstart their season, and all 14 teams will be in action as week six kicks off on Friday. Fans can watch select NWSL regular season matches across CBSCBS Sports NetworkParamount+, and CBS Sports Golazo Network

NWSL Week 5 results

  • Orlando Pride 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
  • Washington Spirit 2, NJ/NY Gotham FC 0
  • Racing Louisville FC 5, Utah Royals FC 1
  • Kansas City Current 5, Bay FC 2
  • Portland Thorns FC 4, Houston Dash 1 
  • Seattle Reign FC 1, Chicago Red Stars 2
  • Angel City FC 2, North Carolina Courage 1

Here's where things stand in the league after week four of NWSL regular season action:

2024 NWSL Standings

RankClubGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1.Kansas City Current54101710713
2.Washington Spirit540194512
3.Chicago Red Stars531174310
4.North Carolina Courage530210559
5.Orlando Pride52306429
6.Racing Louisville FC51409547
7.Angel City FC521267-17
8.Bay FC5203912-36
9.Portland Thorns FC51131011-14
10.San Diego Wave FC411223-14
11.NJ/NY Gotham FC411224-24
12.Houston Dash5113614-84
13.Seattle Reign FC510458-33
14.Utah Royals FC
5104411-73

NWSL week 6 schedule

All times Eastern 

Friday, April 26

  • Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m.  -- NWSL+
  • Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m.  -- Prime Video

Saturday, April 27

  • North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign FC, 7 p.m. -- NWSL+
  • Utah Royals FC vs. Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m. -- NWSL+
  • Chicago Red Stars vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:30 p.m. -- ION
  • San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. -- ION

Sunday, April 28

  • NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Racing Louisville FC, 5 p.m. -- NWSL+