San Diego Wave FC and head coach Casey Stoney have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced on Monday. The move comes after a seven-game winless streak, San Diego's previous win was against last-place Utah Royals FC on May 8.

"We are immensely grateful to Casey for her commitment to our club and the positive impact she has had both on and off the pitch," said San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis. "Over the past seasons, Casey has guided us to significant milestones, and her contributions have been instrumental in laying a strong foundation on which to build. The decision to part ways was very hard and not made in haste, but given the ambition of this club, and where we are in our season, we felt a change was necessary at this time."

Stoney was hired ahead of the club's inaugural season and made history as the first California NWSL expansion side to reach the postseason, with two consecutive semifinal appearances in their short existence.

Still, despite the quick success, the 2024 season has not been a bright spot for San Diego. The group has struggled to move from a defensive powerhouse to a team that can possess and finish. The roster only has 12 goals through 14 games, and the offense hasn't responded to the tactics being implemented.

Despite the bumpy road in 2024, the news comes as a surprise to Wave supporters and NWSL viewers as Stoney is less than a year removed from winning the 2023 NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the most points in a regular season, and won the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup in March.

Ahead of the 2024 NWSL regular season, Stoney was linked to Chelsea FC rumors with U.S. women's national team head coach Emma Hayes' eventual departure from London. The Wave announced a new contract extension in January for Stoney through 2027 with an option for 2028. In the meantime, Paul Buckle will serve as interim head coach as the club begins a global search for the new permanent head coach.