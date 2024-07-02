untitled-design-2024-06-17t125143-651.png
Getty Images

The 2024 edition of Copa America is underway as Argentina look to win consecutive titles in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the tournament. With Copa America taking place in the United States, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the United States, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica who all qualified for the tournament to play alongside the 10 CONMEBOL teams. 

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, it was a good time for Concacaf sides to test themselves ahead of a critical tournament, sadly for both Mexico and the United States men's national team, that test proved too difficult with both sides failing to advance out of the group stage. 

You can watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (try for free). 

Here are the standings, schedule, and how to watch each game:

Group A

PlaceTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Argentina

3

3

0

0

5

0

+5

9

2

Canada

3

1

1

1

1

2

-1

4

3

Chile

3

0

2

1

0

1

-1

2

4

Peru

3

0

1

2

0

3

-3

1

June 20
Argentina 2, Canada 0

June 21
Peru 0, Chile 0

June 25
Peru 0, Canada 1
Chile 0, Argentina 1

June 29
Argentina 2, Peru 0
Canada 0, Chile 0

Group B

PlaceTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Venezuela330061+59
2Ecuador311143+14
3Mexico31111104
4Jamaica300214-30

June 22
Ecuador 1, Venezuela 2
Mexico 0, Jamaica 0

June 26
Ecuador 3, Jamaica 1
Venezuela 1, Mexico 0

June 30
Mexico 0, Ecuador 0
Jamaica 0, Venezuela 3

Group C

PlaceTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Uruguay330091+89
2Panama320165+16
3USMNT31023303
4Bolivia3003110-90

June, 23
United States 2, Bolivia 0
Uruguay 3, Panama 1

June 27
Panama 2, United States 1
Uruguay 5, Bolivia 0

July 1
Panama 3, Bolivia 1
Uruguay 1, United States 0

For a passionate, unapologetic and informed discussion about the USMNT and the state of the American game catch the Call It What You Want podcast! Download and follow Call It What You Want on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

Group D

PlaceTeamMPWDLGFGAGDPts
1Colombia220051+46
2Brazil21104134
3Costa Rica201103-31
4Paraguay200226-40

June 24
Colombia 2, Paraguay 1
Brazil 0, Costa Rica 0

June 28
Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0
Paraguay 1, Brazil 4

July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2

Copa America tiebreakers

If two teams are level on points following the group stage, it's always important to take a look at the tiebreakers as there can be slight differences in each tournament for when certain rules are applied for advancement. Below is how Copa America applies tiebreakers:

  1. The team with the better goal difference in all group-stage matches
  2. The team with the greater number of goals scored in all group-stage matches
  3. Head-to-head between the two teams who are tied
  4. Fewer red cards
  5. Fewer yellow cards
  6. Drawing of lots

Round of 16

July 4
Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FOX

July 5
Venezuela vs. Canada, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 6
1D vs. Panama, 3 p.m. on FS1
Uruguay vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Third Place

July 13
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Final

July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FOX