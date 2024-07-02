The 2024 edition of Copa America is underway as Argentina look to win consecutive titles in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the tournament. With Copa America taking place in the United States, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the United States, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica who all qualified for the tournament to play alongside the 10 CONMEBOL teams.
Ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, it was a good time for Concacaf sides to test themselves ahead of a critical tournament, sadly for both Mexico and the United States men's national team, that test proved too difficult with both sides failing to advance out of the group stage.
You can watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (try for free).
Here are the standings, schedule, and how to watch each game:
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Group A
|Place
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
1
Argentina
3
3
0
0
5
0
+5
9
2
Canada
3
1
1
1
1
2
-1
4
3
Chile
3
0
2
1
0
1
-1
2
4
Peru
3
0
1
2
0
3
-3
1
June 20
Argentina 2, Canada 0
June 21
Peru 0, Chile 0
June 25
Peru 0, Canada 1
Chile 0, Argentina 1
June 29
Argentina 2, Peru 0
Canada 0, Chile 0
Group B
|Place
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Venezuela
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|9
|2
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
|3
|Mexico
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Jamaica
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
June 22
Ecuador 1, Venezuela 2
Mexico 0, Jamaica 0
June 26
Ecuador 3, Jamaica 1
Venezuela 1, Mexico 0
June 30
Mexico 0, Ecuador 0
Jamaica 0, Venezuela 3
Group C
|Place
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Uruguay
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|+8
|9
|2
|Panama
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|6
|3
|USMNT
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Bolivia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
June, 23
United States 2, Bolivia 0
Uruguay 3, Panama 1
June 27
Panama 2, United States 1
Uruguay 5, Bolivia 0
July 1
Panama 3, Bolivia 1
Uruguay 1, United States 0
For a passionate, unapologetic and informed discussion about the USMNT and the state of the American game catch the Call It What You Want podcast! Download and follow Call It What You Want on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!
Group D
|Place
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Colombia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
|2
|Brazil
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|4
|Paraguay
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
June 24
Colombia 2, Paraguay 1
Brazil 0, Costa Rica 0
June 28
Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0
Paraguay 1, Brazil 4
July 2
Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1
Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2
Copa America tiebreakers
If two teams are level on points following the group stage, it's always important to take a look at the tiebreakers as there can be slight differences in each tournament for when certain rules are applied for advancement. Below is how Copa America applies tiebreakers:
- The team with the better goal difference in all group-stage matches
- The team with the greater number of goals scored in all group-stage matches
- Head-to-head between the two teams who are tied
- Fewer red cards
- Fewer yellow cards
- Drawing of lots
Round of 16
July 4
Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FOX
July 5
Venezuela vs. Canada, 8 p.m. on FS1
July 6
1D vs. Panama, 3 p.m. on FS1
Uruguay vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
Third Place
July 13
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1
Final
July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FOX