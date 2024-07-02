The 2024 edition of Copa America is underway as Argentina look to win consecutive titles in what could be Lionel Messi's final appearance in the tournament. With Copa America taking place in the United States, six spots have been taken by Concacaf sides as the United States, Mexico, Panama, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica who all qualified for the tournament to play alongside the 10 CONMEBOL teams.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, it was a good time for Concacaf sides to test themselves ahead of a critical tournament, sadly for both Mexico and the United States men's national team, that test proved too difficult with both sides failing to advance out of the group stage.

You can watch Copa America 2024 on Fubo (try for free).

Here are the standings, schedule, and how to watch each game:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Group A

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Argentina 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 2 Canada 3 1 1 1 1 2 -1 4 3 Chile 3 0 2 1 0 1 -1 2 4 Peru 3 0 1 2 0 3 -3 1

June 20

Argentina 2, Canada 0

June 21

Peru 0, Chile 0

June 25

Peru 0, Canada 1

Chile 0, Argentina 1

June 29

Argentina 2, Peru 0

Canada 0, Chile 0

Group B

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Venezuela 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9 2 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 3 Mexico 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 4 Jamaica 3 0 0 2 1 4 -3 0

June 22

Ecuador 1, Venezuela 2

Mexico 0, Jamaica 0

June 26

Ecuador 3, Jamaica 1

Venezuela 1, Mexico 0

June 30

Mexico 0, Ecuador 0

Jamaica 0, Venezuela 3

Group C

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Uruguay 3 3 0 0 9 1 +8 9 2 Panama 3 2 0 1 6 5 +1 6 3 USMNT 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3 4 Bolivia 3 0 0 3 1 10 -9 0

June, 23

United States 2, Bolivia 0

Uruguay 3, Panama 1

June 27

Panama 2, United States 1

Uruguay 5, Bolivia 0

July 1

Panama 3, Bolivia 1

Uruguay 1, United States 0

For a passionate, unapologetic and informed discussion about the USMNT and the state of the American game catch the Call It What You Want podcast! Download and follow Call It What You Want on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

Group D

Place Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Colombia 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6 2 Brazil 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 3 Costa Rica 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 4 Paraguay 2 0 0 2 2 6 -4 0

June 24

Colombia 2, Paraguay 1

Brazil 0, Costa Rica 0

June 28

Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0

Paraguay 1, Brazil 4

July 2

Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. on FS1

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. on FS2

Copa America tiebreakers



If two teams are level on points following the group stage, it's always important to take a look at the tiebreakers as there can be slight differences in each tournament for when certain rules are applied for advancement. Below is how Copa America applies tiebreakers:

The team with the better goal difference in all group-stage matches The team with the greater number of goals scored in all group-stage matches Head-to-head between the two teams who are tied Fewer red cards Fewer yellow cards Drawing of lots

Round of 16

July 4

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. on FOX

July 5

Venezuela vs. Canada, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 6

1D vs. Panama, 3 p.m. on FS1

Uruguay vs. 2D, 6 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals

July 9

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

July 10

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Third Place

July 13

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FS1

Final

July 14

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. on FOX