Soccer insider notes: Liverpool not the only Premier League club eyeing Weston McKennie

Ahead of Sunday's international friendly between the United States men's national team's and Panama (stream on fuboTV ), there's plenty of buzz around two of the top young Americans who have been recently featured on the roster. Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie -- not with the national team in January's MLS-based camp -- and FC Dallas defender Reggie Cannon are both catching the eyes of suitors as of late. There is also an update on a young star's chances of joining MLS. Let's take a dive inside the latest chatter around the sport in our latest installment of soccer insider notes.

Could Weston McKennie be headed to a Premier League club in the coming days or months? Getty Images

Premier League interest in McKennie is more than just Liverpool

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie, who continues to turn heads with his Bundesliga club, is receiving interest from several Premier League clubs, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool monitoring the player closely, according to sources.

McKennie, who is set to represent Schalke in the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City in the coming weeks, has seen his stock rise in a major way since his move to Germany in 2016. The talented 20-year-old has 45 appearances for the club and has shown a maturity beyond his age. Confident on the ball, speedy, creative and physical, clubs in the Premier League would love his versatility and potential.

It might not be too late for a transfer to happen in the January window, but he's in a great situation with Schalke. He sees the field plenty and is a huge piece of the puzzle for the club, which is why it's not a surprise that he's caught the eye of top-flight British clubs due to his big-time performances this season.

Cannon set to stay with FC Dallas ... for now

USMNT defender Reggie Cannon looked like a potential transfer candidate with Liga MX teams having shown interest, but he's not expected to move in January, sources tell CBS Sports. The talented right back, currently in the USMNT camp ahead of Sunday's friendly with Panama, is expected to stay with FC Dallas when the MLS season officially begins, according to my sources.

That's good news for FC Dallas as it gets to keep one of its best players, but the 20-year-old has shown the potential that would have clubs elsewhere calling and seeing what his availability is.

Allende move to Rapids falls through

Marcelo Allende's potential move to the Colorado Rapids has fallen through, a source tells CBS Sports. The Rapids pulled out of any potential deal after negotiations failed to progress at a fast enough pace, and the highly rated, young Chilean attacking midfielder is set to stay with Necaxa for now. Allende is currently at the South American U-20 Championship.