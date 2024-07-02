The Netherlands reached the quarterfinals of a European Championship for the first time since 2008 as the outstanding Cody Gakpo and a brace from substitute Donyell Malen earned them a 3-0 win over Romania in Munich. Tuesday's later game will see Austria and Turkiye face off in the battle for the final spot in the quarter finals.

Euro 2024 scores for Friday

All times Eastern

Romania 0, Netherlands 3

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. ET

Romania 0, Netherlands 3: Late goals add luster for Dutch

The Netherlands took their time to get going, but after spurning the many, many chances they created for themselves to overcome a spirited but ultimately limited Romania, two late goals by Malen adding a sheen to an impressive but occasionally profligate display for a Dutch side who may believe that a more favorable side of the draw is opening up nicely for them. Thirty-six years on from winning the Euros on German soil as a player, Ronald Koeman has a chance to repeat the feat as a manager.

As has been their way throughout this tournament, Romania began proceedings in Munich with relentless intensity, their man-to-man press asking questions of what is an extremely experienced Dutch backline. But for excellent interventions from Nathan Ake, the favorites may well have had a lot to do from early on.

Such an intense start could not last, however, and when the pressure on them eased only for a minute the Dutch struck. Gakpo's sixth strike at major tournaments was typical of those he scored in his best form with PSV Eindhoven, cutting in off the left flank to strike from range on his right foot. The goals may not have flown as freely at club level as they do with the Netherlands but Gakpo's compatriot and new Liverpool boss Arne Slot will surely be intrigued by how effective Euro 2024's top scorer is on the left flank.

Once they were in the lead, the Netherlands had a hatful of chances to increase. Stefan De Vrij and Virgil van Dijk hit sidenetting and post with headers while the impressive Radu Dragusin cut out Denzel Dumfries' cut back when Memphis Depay was primed to score. More last gasp defending on the goal line line denied the Dutch in the second half while Gakpo saw a goal ruled out for offside in the 63rd minute.

The football the Dutch were playing was some of their most impressive of the tournament, all that was lacking was the finishing touch. Substitute Joey Veerman did everything right but apply enough bend to the ball when played in down the left after nice work by Xavi Simons. Still, the Dutch did not falter and with seven minutes to play they finally got their second.

Depay and Gakpo worked admirably to keep the play alive, Dragusin's bump on the latter not quite enough to kill off an attack before the Liverpool forward cut back from the deadline, substitute Malen darting in to convert at close range. Even on a day like today, that was a chance too good to miss. There was more to come from the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Indeed once he got his eye in Malen could barely even be stopped, a shoe hurled onto the pitch in added time not enough to put him off his stride as he burst away and drove past Florin Nita. The best performance from the Netherlands so far at Euro 2024 brought with it a heavy win; suddenly a tournament that looked to be too good for them in defeat to Austria seems full of possibilities.

Quarter final fixtures

All times Eastern