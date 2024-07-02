RANK CHANGE TEAM EURO 2024 PROSPECTS

1 -- Spain Unsurprisingly, La Roja lead the way at the top of this pile after a thumping 4-1 win over Georgia which required them to recover from a goal down. Almost into double figures for goals scored this edition, Luis de la Fuente's team scored three second half goals against the Crusaders to cement their position as the form favorites to win this Euro. The Spaniards have won every single game of their tournament so far, but now they come up against the only team to have hit double figures for goals -- hosts Germany. Few will bet against Spain setting up a semifinal against the winner of Portugal vs. France on the side of the draw with stronger pedigree than the other.

2 -- Germany Julian Nagelsmann's host nation keep their second spot in these rankings after a 2-0 win over Denmark which never really looked in doubt -- aside from Joachim Andersen's disallowed goal. Die Mannschaft are riding the wave of positivity that you expect a home country to enjoy while hosting this sort of tournament and Jamal Musiala is one of the leading performers at this edition with three goals to his name ahead of Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug on two as we move into the last eight. Spain will be a real challenge but one which the Germans will fancy themselves for in Stuttgart.

3 +3 France Watching Les Bleus this summer has been excruciating at times with the joint-meanest defense on show coming into these quarterfinals after a 1-0 win over Belgium. Like Spain, Didier Deschamps' men have only conceded once all tournament and that was a dubious Robert Lewandowski retaken penalty against Poland in the group stage. The real issue for the French to solve is how to get this incredible talented team to start scoring goals given that they only have three to their names -- so far -- and two of those are own goals. Chance creation has not been an issue but taking them must be addressed if France are to advance past Portugal and then the winner of Germany vs. Spain to reach the final. If they can do that, their defense -- marshaled by William Saliba -- is likely to be a tournament-winning one.

4 +3 Switzerland By now a known quantity at international level, it is staggering how many people still write the Nati off as a relatively favorable draw. Nothing about playing against the Swiss is easy and Murat Yakin's men were very close to topping Group A before being pegged back at the death by Germany. Italy are the latest team to have fallen foul of Switzerland with a 2-0 loss in Berlin owing to a below-par Azzurri side. Now into the quarterfinals, what could be an historic semifinal appearance at a major international tournament should not be ruled out. England in Dusseldorf later this week is a huge opportunity for the Swiss to write a glorious chapter of their nation's impressive soccer progress story.

5 +1 England Have the Three Lions finally woken up from their malaise? It took an extremely late but equally spectacular Jude Bellingham equalizer to save the English against Slovakia in the round of 16 with a 2-1 win secured by Harry Kane. However, it was not convincing at all from Gareth Southgate's men and Switzerland in the quarterfinals promises to be a major hurdle to this team's hopes of going all the way in Germany. Netherlands and Turkiye should not strike fear into England's hearts but few have been as unimpressive -- so far -- as the pre-tournament favorites.

6 -3 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo has shed more tears than he has scored goals in Germany this summer, yet the Portuguese superstar and his Selecao teammates find themselves in the quarterfinals. Thwarted by Jan Oblak before getting the better of the Slovenia shot stopper in the penalty shootout, Roberto Martinez's side have gone from hot favorites after two opening wins to looking much shakier after losing to Georgia to miss a 100% winning record in the group and then failing to score against Matjaz Kek's side after 120 minutes in Frankfurt. Up against France's miserly defense next, it is hard to see things getting any easier for Portugal with any potential reward a meeting with Spain or hosts Germany.

7 +2 Netherlands Oranje are into the quarterfinals yet have not looked entirely convincing overall and were fortunate enough to land on Romania instead of Belgium. Ronald Koeman's side got it done against the Romanians thanks largely to Cody Gakpo, but can be fearful of their quarterfinal matchup with Turkiye before a potential semifinal against England or Switzerland.