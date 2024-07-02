The UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals are finally set and there are four mostly appetizing fixtures to look forward to as we head into the weekend. Starting with arguably the headliner of the final eight, Spain vs. host nation Germany in Stuttgart on Saturday, there is also Portugal vs. France and England vs. Switzerland -- all matchups of undeniable pedigree. Keeping the underdog spirit alive are Turkiye with some superb semifinals in story regardless of how these games play out later this week.

We take a look at the best quarterfinal matchups in order.

Round of 16 schedule and how to watch

All times Eastern

You can watch Euro 2024 on Fubo (try for free)

Friday, July 5

Spain vs. Germany, Noon on Fox

Portugal vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox

Saturday, July 6

England vs. Switzerland, Noon on Fox

Netherlands vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

4: Netherlands vs. Turkiye, July 6, Berlin

Cody Gakpo-led Oranje have made it to the quarterfinals despite not excelling so far in Germany. The Dutch were also fortunate to land on Romania instead of Belgium. However, Ronald Koeman and his men got it done on Tuesday against the Romanians and now face Austria or Turkiye before a possible semifinal vs. England or Switzerland. Meanwhile,

Arguably the major underdog at this tournament now that Austria are out, this Turkish side has a huge opportunity against Netherlands to reach the semifinal that many backed them to do in the 2020 edition. Had they not been the popular "dark horse" candidate back then, this would arguably be considered the achievement of the tournament so far -- despite a heavy loss to Portugal in Group F.

3: Portugal vs. France, July 5, Hamburg

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains scoreless from open play in Germany, but netted a crucial penalty in the shootout win over Slovenia in the round of 16 after being denied by Jan Oblak in extra time. Roberto Martinez's Selecao side are into the quarterfinals against France but Portugal have gone from being strong favorites after two wins from two to an outside bet after losing to Georgia and being held scoreless over 120 minutes by Matjaz Kek's side. Suddenly, they need to find a way past Les Bleus' tight William Saliba-inspired defense which has only given up one goal over four games despite their struggle to score freely this whole campaign so far. Will this be the game in which Kylian Mbappe and his French side finally score more than once and catch fire in front of goal?

2: England vs. Switzerland, July 6, Dusseldorf

The Swiss continue to be dismissed as outsiders despite their impressive track record at international level in recent tournaments. Murat Yakin's Nati are tough opponents and have shown that all tournament and almost finished top in Group A ahead of hosts Germany. The Italian side which Switzerland brushed aside was by no means vintage, but it remains an impressive run nonetheless and England are beatable as quarterfinal opponents go with an eye on what would be a historic semifinal berth. The Three Lions left it late before Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane's double act turned things in favor of Gareth Southgate's side. Is this the wake up that the pre-tournament favorites needed or a sign that there could be an upset on the cards in terms of the final four makeup?

1: Spain vs. Germany, July 5, Stuttgart

With the in-form Spanish side now firm favorites to go all the way in Germany, coming up against the host nation in the quarterfinals is a major acid test for Luis de la Fuente and his players. One goal short of double figures this summer after thumping Georgia, La Roja are also the only team with a 100% win rate over 90 minutes. The winner of Spain vs. Germany will be up against Portugal or France and few would bet against the wave of home support being enjoyed by Julian Nagelsmann and his side continuing to carry them towards the final. Jamal Musiala is one of the standout individual performers with three goals alongside Gakpo while Fabian Ruiz is a surprise name on two and both will aim to have an impact in Stuttgart to help steer their respective nations into the final four.