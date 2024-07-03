The finish line is in sight in the exhilarating race to be crowned continental champions that Euro 2024 has been. Holders Italy are among the big names to have fallen early on, an inspired Swiss side ending their reign in the round of 16. Who will claim the crown?

Pre-tournament favorites France and England have stuttered even in reaching the quarterfinals, where perhaps the two best teams in the competition face off in Spain and Germany. Eight years on from his last European Championship, can Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Portugal to glory? Will the Netherlands exploit their more favorable path of the draw? There won't be long until we know the answer.

Bracket

Quarterfinals



Friday, July 5

Spain vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on Fox

France vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox



Saturday, July 6

England vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Netherlands vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Round of 16 results

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland 2, Italy 0

Germany 2, Denmark 0



Sunday, June 30

England 2, Slovakia 1 (AET)

Spain 4, Georgia 1



Monday, July 1

France 1, Belgium 0

Portugal 0, Slovenia 0 (Portugal win on PKs, 3-0)



Tuesday, July 2

Netherlands 3, Romania 0

Turkiye 2, Austria 1

Group stage

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

Spain 3, Croatia 0

Italy 2, Albania 1

Sunday, June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1

Slovenia 1, Denmark 1

England 1, Serbia 0

Monday, June 17

Romania 3, Ukraine 0

Belgium 0, Slovakia 1

Austria 0, France 1



Tuesday, June 18

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Wednesday, June 19

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Germany 2. Hungary 0

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1



Thursday, June 20

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

Denmark 1, England 1

Spain 1, Italy 0

Friday, June 21

Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2

Poland 1, Austria 3

Netherlands 0, France 0

Saturday, June 22

Georgia 1, Czechia 1

Portugal 3, Turkiye 0

Belgium 2, Romania 0

Sunday, June 23

Switzerland 1, Germany 1

Hungary 1, Scotland 0

Monday, June 24

Albania 0, Spain 1

Croatia 1, Italy 1

Tuesday, June 25

France 1, Poland 1

Austria 3, Netherlands 2

Denmark 0, Serbia 0

England 0, Slovenia 0

Wednesday, June 26

Slovakia 1, Romania 1

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0

Georgia 2, Portugal 0

Turkiye 2, Czechia 1

