The finish line is in sight in the exhilarating race to be crowned continental champions that Euro 2024 has been. Holders Italy are among the big names to have fallen early on, an inspired Swiss side ending their reign in the round of 16. Who will claim the crown? 

Pre-tournament favorites France and England have stuttered even in reaching the quarterfinals, where perhaps the two best teams in the competition face off in Spain and Germany. Eight years on from his last European Championship, can Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Portugal to glory? Will the Netherlands exploit their more favorable path of the draw? There won't be long until we know the answer.

Bracket

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 5
Spain vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on Fox
France vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Saturday, July 6
England vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m. on Fox
Netherlands vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Round of 16 results

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29
Switzerland 2, Italy 0
Germany 2, Denmark 0

Sunday, June 30
England 2, Slovakia 1 (AET)
Spain 4, Georgia 1

Monday, July 1
France 1, Belgium 0
Portugal 0, Slovenia 0 (Portugal win on PKs, 3-0)

Tuesday, July 2
Netherlands 3, Romania 0
Turkiye 2, Austria 1


Group stage

All times Eastern

Friday, June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1

Saturday, June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1

Sunday, June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0

Monday, June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
Austria 0, France 1

Tuesday, June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Wednesday, June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
Germany 2. Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1

Thursday, June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
Spain 1, Italy 0

Friday, June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
Poland 1, Austria 3
Netherlands 0, France 0

Saturday, June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Portugal 3, Turkiye 0
Belgium 2, Romania 0

Sunday, June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Hungary 1, Scotland 0

Monday, June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1

Tuesday, June 25
France 1, Poland 1
Austria 3, Netherlands 2
Denmark 0, Serbia 0
England 0, Slovenia 0

Wednesday, June 26
Slovakia 1, Romania 1
Ukraine 0, Belgium 0
Georgia 2, Portugal 0
Turkiye 2, Czechia 1

Semifinals

July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox

Final

July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox