The finish line is in sight in the exhilarating race to be crowned continental champions that Euro 2024 has been. Holders Italy are among the big names to have fallen early on, an inspired Swiss side ending their reign in the round of 16. Who will claim the crown?
Pre-tournament favorites France and England have stuttered even in reaching the quarterfinals, where perhaps the two best teams in the competition face off in Spain and Germany. Eight years on from his last European Championship, can Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Portugal to glory? Will the Netherlands exploit their more favorable path of the draw? There won't be long until we know the answer.
You can watch Euro 2024 on Fubo (try for free).
Bracket
The EURO 2024 quarterfinals are SET 🔒 pic.twitter.com/jyzno9UeND— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 2, 2024
Quarterfinals
Friday, July 5
Spain vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on Fox
France vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox
Saturday, July 6
England vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m. on Fox
Netherlands vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox
Round of 16 results
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 29
Switzerland 2, Italy 0
Germany 2, Denmark 0
Sunday, June 30
England 2, Slovakia 1 (AET)
Spain 4, Georgia 1
Monday, July 1
France 1, Belgium 0
Portugal 0, Slovenia 0 (Portugal win on PKs, 3-0)
Tuesday, July 2
Netherlands 3, Romania 0
Turkiye 2, Austria 1
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Group stage
All times Eastern
Friday, June 14
Germany 5, Scotland 1
Saturday, June 15
Hungary 1, Switzerland 3
Spain 3, Croatia 0
Italy 2, Albania 1
Sunday, June 16
Netherlands 2, Poland 1
Slovenia 1, Denmark 1
England 1, Serbia 0
Monday, June 17
Romania 3, Ukraine 0
Belgium 0, Slovakia 1
Austria 0, France 1
Tuesday, June 18
Turkiye 3, Georgia 1
Portugal 2, Czechia 1
Wednesday, June 19
Croatia 2, Albania 2
Germany 2. Hungary 0
Scotland 1, Switzerland 1
Thursday, June 20
Slovenia 1, Serbia 1
Denmark 1, England 1
Spain 1, Italy 0
Friday, June 21
Slovakia 1, Ukraine 2
Poland 1, Austria 3
Netherlands 0, France 0
Saturday, June 22
Georgia 1, Czechia 1
Portugal 3, Turkiye 0
Belgium 2, Romania 0
Sunday, June 23
Switzerland 1, Germany 1
Hungary 1, Scotland 0
Monday, June 24
Albania 0, Spain 1
Croatia 1, Italy 1
Tuesday, June 25
France 1, Poland 1
Austria 3, Netherlands 2
Denmark 0, Serbia 0
England 0, Slovenia 0
Wednesday, June 26
Slovakia 1, Romania 1
Ukraine 0, Belgium 0
Georgia 2, Portugal 0
Turkiye 2, Czechia 1
Quarterfinals
July 5
Spain vs. Germany, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 6
England vs. Switzerland, 12 p.m. on Fox
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Semifinals
July 9
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
July 10
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox
Final
July 14
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. on Fox