France and Portugal are through to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals via the smallest of margins. France advanced to the quarterfinals after winning 1-0 against Belgium thanks to a late winning goal for the side coached by Didier Deschamps. Randal Kolo Muani's strike was deflected by Jan Vertonghen and decided the first game of Monday's action. France will face Portugal after the side coached by Roberto Martinez won 3-0 in penalties against Slovenia (0-0 after regulation and extra time) after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty in the extra time. This is how it all happened.

Euro 2024 scores for Monday

France 1, Belgium 0

Portugal 3, Slovenia 0 (AET)



Portugal 0, Slovenia 0 (3-0 in PKs): A new hero

Despite the final 0-0 draw before the penalties, it was an exciting game full of emotions. Portugal tried it all and had some big chances, especially with the penalty missed by Ronaldo in the extra time, but the game was decided at the penalties after an incredible miss of Benjamin Sesko in the last minutes after a mistake by Portuguese center back Pepe.

In the penalties, Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa became the star as he saved three out of three with Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verdic missing. This time Ronaldo didn't miss it and scored the first penalty before Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva did the same. Portugal will face France in the quarterfinal this Friday in one of the most awaited ties of the tournament.

France 1, Belgium 0: France late winning goal

Didier Deschamps' side won 1-0 after a challenging game but managed to score a late winning goal through Kolo Muani (even if it was officially considered as own goal off of a Vertonghen deflection). The French side struggled in the first half and Domenico Tedesco's team had two chances to score the opening goal with Kevin De Bruyne and Carrasco, but Mike Maignan was careful and saved his teammates.

Kylian Mbappe's team had a much more positive start of the second half, but still didn't manage to score the opener, while Belgium's biggest chance was denied by a defensive action of Theo Hernandez. While the tie seemed to get closer to the extra time, Kolo Muani's strike gave to France the advantage five minutes before the end. Belgium are knocked out by the 2022 World Cup finalists.



