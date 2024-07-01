It has been a match to forget so far for Cristiano Ronaldo. His penalty at the end of the first period of extra time was saved by Slovenian keeper Jan Oblak. With the match tied after regulation, Portugal were awarded a penalty for a foul on Diogo Jota but despite Ronaldo shooting with power, Oblak guessed right and preserved the draw heading into the second period of extra time.

Ronaldo had to be consoled by his teammates due to being in tears after missing the penalty. At 39, who knows if this could be the final European Championship that Ronaldo plays in so it's a moment that means a lot for him. He's been the focal point of Portugal's attack taking seven shots in the match but Oblak was there for all four that hit the target. Those shots generated an xG of 1.33.

Ronaldo also leads all players at Euros in shots but is still in search of his first goal of the tournament. He's running out of time to do that and now could be faced with another chance to take a penalty against Oblak if the match goes to a shootout.