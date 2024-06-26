Romania and Belgium qualified for the Round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2024 after all the four teams in Group E ended up with four points. Belgium will now face France in the next round of the competition, in one of the most interesting match ups of the Round of 16. Later today, Czechia will face Turkiye while Georgia will meet Portugal in the last two games of the first phase of the tournament. Here's what happened:

Euro 2024 scores for Wednesday

Slovakia 1, Romania 1

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0



Czechia vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on FS1

Georgia vs. Portugal, 3 p.m. on Fox

Group E

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Romania 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 Belgium 3 1 1 1 2 1 4 Slovakia 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Ukraine 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

Group F

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Portugal 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 Turkiye 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 Czechia 2 0 1 1 3 2 3 Georgia 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Slovakia 1, Romania 1: Romania win Group E

Răzvan Marin's penalty gave Romania the unexpected win of Group E after the side coached by Edward Iordanescu drew 1-1 against Slovakia, a result which also qualified Slovakia for the next round. Ondrej Duda's opener was followed a few minutes later by the penalty scored by Marin. It's a historic day for both national teams. Romania will face either Slovenia or the Netherlands, while Slovakia will get one of the tournament heavyweights in either Spain or England in the next round.

Ukraine 0, Belgium 0: Tedesco's team qualify

Despite another disappointment, Belgium qualified for the Round of 16 after drawing 0-0 against Ukraine and eliminating them from the competition. Domenico Tedesco's team had some chances, but the final draw give them the chance to face France in the Round of 16 as they ended up second in the Group E. Ukraine are knocked out of the tournament despite four points in three games, same as the other teams of the group. They become the only team in the current 24 team format to fail to advance despite getting four points.