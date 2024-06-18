Portugal won their opening clash at UEFA Euro 2024 against Czechia thanks to a late goal from sub Francisco Conceicao while Turkiye star Arda Guler decided his game by netting the winner in a 3-1 victory over Georgia. Here's what to know about Tuesday's action:

Euro 2024 scores for Tuesday

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czech Republic 1

Portugal 2, Czech Republic 1: a last minute win

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal won their opening game against Czechia thanks to a last-minute winning goal scored by Conceicao, who scored his first goal ever for the national team. It wasn't an easy one for the team coached by Roberto Martinez as they struggled and also conceded the opening goal of the game in the second half with Lukas Provod, but they were able to make a late comeback in the last minutes.

Robin Hanrac' own goal leveled the game as Diogo Jota had a chance to score the deciding goal but his one was disallowed due to an offside of Ronaldo. Portugal had another chance and were able to score the deciding goal in the stoppage time with Conceicao to kick off their promising campaign with three needed points

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1: Guler's outstanding debut

It was probably the best game of the tournament so far in Dortmund as Turkiye won 3-1 against Georgia after a match that saw the two sides playing openly and risk a lot, especially in the first half. The side coached by Montella opened the scoresheet with Mert Muldur after 25 minutes, even if they already had two chances to score the opener in the first minutes of the game. The Turkish had the chance to score the second goal with Kenan Yıldız, but his touch was offside and the VAR disallowed the second goal of the clash. Few minutes later, Georgia scored a historical goal, the first one ever at the Euros with Georges Mikautadze.

The atmosphere was just incredible in Dortmund, with the stadium full of fans mainly supporting Turkiye due to their high presence in the German community. Montella's side had some big chances to score the deciding goal, but it didn't happen until Real Madrid man Guler scored a stunning goal from outside the box, leaving Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili speechless. Georgia had another big chance to equalize, but the attempt of Kochorashvili was stopped by the post before Karem Aktürkoğlu scored the final goal of the clash. Turkiye won 3-1 and they are now well positioned to qualify for the next round as they will face Portugal on Saturday.





How things stand

POS. TEAM W D L GD PTS. 1 Turkiye 1 0 0 2 3 2 Portugal 1 0 0 1 3 3 Czechia 0 0 1 -1 0 4 Georgia 0 0 1 -2 0

Wednesday's schedule

All times Eastern

All games are available on Fubo (try for free).

Croatia vs. Albania, 9 a.m. on FS1 ( Preview

Germany vs. Hungary, 12 p.m. on FS1 ( Preview

Scotland vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on Fox ( Preview



More Euro 2024 reading