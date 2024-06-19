After getting off to a hot start and winning the opening game of the 2024 UEFA Euro 5-1 against Scotland, Germany will face Hungary on Wednesday for their second game of the group stage. Hungary are already in trouble this tournament after losing their first match against Switzerland. For the side coached by Marco Rossi, probably their last and best hope for a Round of 16 qualification is to limit the damage Germany can do and then go beat Scotland in their final group stage match. Julian Nagelsmann's team, on the other hand, have the chance to clinch their qualification to the next round of the tournament. Here's everything you need to know ahead of their showdown:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, June 19 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 19 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Stuttgart Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart Arena -- Stuttgart, Germany TV: FS1

FS1 Live stream service: Fubo Sports (Try for free)

Fubo Sports (Try for free) Odds: Germany -370; Draw +500; Hungary +950

Team news

Germany: Nagelsmann is not expected to make changes against Hungary in the second game of the tournament, with Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz leading the attacking line alongside Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala. Toni Kroos is also expected to play and start the clash against the side coached by Rossi.

Possible Germany XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Hungary: Both Loic Nego and Callum Styles, who were not able to play the opener against Switzerland, recovered from their injuries but are not able to start against Germany on Wednesday. Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai will lead the attack, with Barnabas Varga playing as central striker.

Possible Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

Prediction

After a strong start against Hungary, Germany have the perfect chance to repliacate their success against Rossi's team and are expected to make it quite easily. Pick: Germany 3, Hungary 0.

Group A table and results

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Hungary 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

