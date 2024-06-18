Scotland could find themselves on the brink of Euros elimination just six days into the tournament as they bid to bounce back from their opening defeat to Germany. Though three points from the two games that remain would give Steve Clark's side a chance of reaching the last 16, the four goal margin of their loss in Munich means they are up against it in terms of goal difference.

Now, then, is a less than opportune moment to run into a Switzerland side that looked extremely impressive in their win over Hungary, Breel Embolo striking late to assure his country of what is only their second opening game win at a European Championships. With memories of their impressive run to the quarterfinals three years ago lingering around the Swiss camp, Murat Yakin's side will be optimistic that they can cruise into the round of 16 quite swiftly indeed. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, June 19 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 19 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Cologne Stadium -- Cologne, Germany

Cologne Stadium -- Cologne, Germany TV: Fox | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Switzerland +350; Draw +250; Scotland -120

Group A outlook

Early days it may be, but the trajectory of Group A seems to be taking us to a straight fight for top spot between Switzerland and Germany in Frankfurt come Sunday while both Hungary and Scotland vie for three points and a goal difference swing that would be needed to potentially qualify as one of the best third placed teams. The Scots, in particular, simply did not look at the level of Germany in their opening game, blown away even before they lost a man just before the interval. Switzerland, meanwhile, were authoritative in possession as they overcame Hungary and will be looking for Granit Xhaka to pick the same holes in the tartan rearguard that Toni Kroos found on Friday night.

Team news

Scotland: Ryan Porteous' Euro 2024 could well be over, UEFA concluding on Monday that his foul on Ilkay Gundogan merited a two game ban that will sideline the Watford defender for the remainder of the group stage. That is the only absentee that Clarke had to address on Tuesday afternoon with the rest of his squad able to play a full part in training. Whether tactics need to be adjusted in light of Kroos, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala blowing through a high line is another matter indeed.

Possible Scotland XI: Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams

Switzerland: Does Embolo's sparky cameo off the bench merit a spot in the Swiss XI for their second match? Yakin may ultimately conclude that the Monaco forward has done enough to edge ahead of Kwadwo Duah and lead the line in Cologne. Meanwhile Denis Zakaria (thigh) and Steven Zuber (calf) continue to work their way back to full sharpness but may not be thrown in just yet.

Possible Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Group A table and results

Team MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Hungary 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

June 14

Germany 5, Scotland 1

June 15

Hungary 1, Switzerland 3

Prediction

The pain may not be over for Scotland yet, who will do well to keep realistic hopes of qualification alive going into the final round of games. PICK: Scotland 1, Switzerland 2

More Euro 2024 reading