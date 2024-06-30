Spain joined England, Germany and Switzerland in the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals after a 4-1 win over Georgia on Sunday. The side coached by Luis de la Fuente was able to produce a comeback after the opening own goal from Spain. Before that, England won 2-1 against Slovakia in extra time as part of a dramatic comeback. Ivan Schranz's opener almost did it for the Falcons before Jude Bellingham's spectacular equalizer forced the game beyond 90 minutes at Arena AufSchalke. In the early moments of those 30 extra minutes, Harry Kane headed the Three Lions in front to cap a superb comeback from Gareth Southgate's side. The English held on and will now face the Swiss in the last eight while Spain will face Germany in an extraordinary tie on Saturday.

This is how it all happened on Sunday:

Euro 2024 scores for Sunday

England 2, Slovakia 1 (AET)

Spain 4, Georgia 1

Spain 4, Georgia 1: La Roja's comeback

Another game, another comeback in this UEFA 2024 Euro tournament in Germany as Spain managed to win their match 4-1 against Georgia despite conceding the opener to the team coached by Willy Sagnol. Spain will face Germany in the quarterfinals, in one of the most exciting ties of the tournament.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's action led to the opener and own goal of Spain defender Robin Le Normand but it didn't take too long for La Roja to find the equalizer with Rodri while PSG's Fabian Ruiz scored the winning goal for Spain in the beginning of the second half. Spain had many chances to score again and did twice with Nico Williams (a stunning strike) and Dani Olmo. Spain confirmed to be one of the strongest candidates for the final but there is still a ways to go.

England 2, Slovakia 1: Bellingham and Kane turnaround

The Three Lions needed extra time to reach the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals after a dramatic Jude Bellingham equalizer paired with Harry Kane's eventual winner arrived within minutes of each other. Ivan Schranz had given Slovakia the lead in the first half wth a superb team goal and the Falcons almost spectacularly doubled their lead in the second but it looked as if they had done enough.

That was until Bellingham acrobatically scored from Marc Guehi's flick-on to spark jubilation at Arena AufSchalke as victory was ultimately snatched from the jaws of defeat. Phil Foden had a second half goals ruled out for offside and Declan Rice hit the post before Kane wasted a good headed chance before the one he scored but Gareth Southgate's side were moments away from defeat.

England's turnaround was swift with Kane heading home from substitute Ivan Toney's ball headed across the box and a humiliating round of 16 loss turned into a heroic comeback worthy of praise. That will not change the fact that the English have struggled to be convincing so far this Euro but this will inject new belief into the players.

Switzerland are next up in Dusseldorf after disposing of Italy and the Nati will should be harder than this Slovak side which showed well under Italian boss Francesco Calzona. Bellingham and Kane once again clutch for the Three Lions and now steering them towards a deep run in Germany on the side of the draw which should really favor them.

Euro 2024 scores for Saturday

Switzerland 2, Italy 0

Germany 2, Denmark 0