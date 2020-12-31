Barcelona are working improving a defensive unit that has conceded an average of 1.00 goal per game in all competitions. The management is convinced that there is a need for new arrivals in defense who play a significant part of the future of the club as it continues its renewal process.

It's no secret Barca have been negotiating to sign Manchester City center-back Eric Garcia, who turns 20 on Jan. 9. Talks in the summer between the two clubs were unsuccessful. The Spaniard's contract is due to expire in June 2021 and for this reason Barcelona did not want to offer more than €10 million, considered a low figure by Manchester City.

This week, however, Barcelona reached an agreement with Garcia for a five-year contract. The defender promised himself he would be back at the club where he grew up and now that seems one step closer to coming to fruition. Manchester City, including manager Pep Guardiola personally, made various attempts to convince him to renew his City deal in every way, but Garcia ultimately chose to return to the Catalan giants. The agreement is valid as a free-agent deal in the summer of 2021, but Barca will try to push for a January move if they find an economic agreement with Manchester City.

Garcia, who started in only six matches in all competitions for Man City, therefore promised himself he'd be back at Barcelona. Contracts and paperworks have not yet been signed because it can be done only when the new president will be elected on Jan. 24. Victor Font, Joan Laporta, Jordi Farre, Toni Freixa, Agusti Benedito, Lluis Fernandez and Emili Rousaud are among the notable candidates to replace Josep Bartomeu, who stepped down from his post in October shortly following the 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in the semifinals.

The agreement between the two sides, however, is completed, but the only thing that could stand in the way of a possible Garcia-Barcelona reunion is the change of heart by the president-elect who still has to sign on the dotted line.