Jalin Hyatt has a problem that many of us would love to have: the second-year receiver struggles to keep weight on. But while a lot of us wouldn't consider that an issue at all, it is for an NFL player trying to withstand the rigors of a 17-game season.

Hyatt, a New York Giants receiver who checks in at 6-foot and 185 pounds, worked diligently to gain weight this offseason in preparation for his second NFL season. A kid's snack, Hyatt said, has been a part of his weight gain plan this offseason.

"It's definitely hard for myself (to gain weight)," Hyatt recently said on Giants Huddle. "Some guys, it's easier for them to gain weight or gain muscle. For myself, it's harder. I burn a lot of calories quick. I'm just one of those guys that's got to just keep eating.

"PB&J's was one of my biggest things, because you want to eat your full meal," Hyatt continued. "You don't want to eat a little bit and drink a protein shake. Then you're not really getting anything. So, for myself, finishing, completing your full meals, and then, an hour later or 30 minutes later, that's when you put in an Uncrustables or a PB&J or a little protein shake."

For those unaware, Uncrustables are frozen, individually wrapped peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that are a go-to for many parents trying to feed their kids. For Hyatt, he's hoping that the tasty children's snack will help him build off a rookie season that included several notable moments.

A third-round pick out of Tennessee last spring, Hyatt caught a key 58-yard pass that set up a Daniel Jones' touchdown during the Giants' three-point win over the Cardinals in Week 2 of the 2023 season. Five weeks later, he pulled in two passes for 75 yards in New York's 14-7 win over the Commanders. In Week 12, he recorded his first 100-yard receiving game in the NFL while helping the Giants edge the Patriots.

Hyatt is hoping to be a more consistent presence this season for a Giants squad that he feels is a legitimate playoff team.

"For me, I always set high expectations," Hyatt said last month. "Just looking at our team, looking at what we got -- for goals, I just want a team goal. We have a playoff team. That's what we want to do. That's our focus and we're gonna get there."