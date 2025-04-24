Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 This has been a done deal for weeks. The Titans need a QB. Ward is QB1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 Hunter is going No. 2. The only question left to answer is which team takes him here. Do the Browns stay put or does someone trade up?

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This isn't a huge need for the Giants, but Carter is special. And like Cleveland, I gave serious consideration to Shedeur Sanders here, but the team can get by with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in 2025 and lean on their defense with the addition of Carter and revisit quarterback next offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell started in the SEC as a freshman, played (and played well) against some of the best edge rushers in the country, and the Patriots absolutely have to address the tackle position in the draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. is my OT1, but Will Campbell will be ready to start on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Offensive line could be an option here, but new head coach Liam Coen gets his version of Mike Evans.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd I had heard that the Raiders really liked Jeanty, but he's already off the board, so instead they bolster the offensive line with my OT1.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Outside of Cam Ward, no player helped their draft stock more than Tyler Warren during the 2024 season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Walker can line up anywhere and he's a souped up version of what the Panthers had in Frankie Luvu, who may have been undrafted but played every bit the top-50 talent in Carolina and now Washington. Walker could be even better.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Williams is 20 years old and just figuring out how to play the position. He's going to get a lot better, and at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he already looks the part. It's just a matter of putting it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 There was talk of the Bears trading up for Jeanty, but they may not have to.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I really like Mason Graham, but I don't think he's Quinnen Williams coming out of Alabama. It's why I have him slipping a few spots and landing in San Francisco, a team that needs help up and down the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 The Cowboys like Golden, who reminds me of Jordan Addison. He'd go a long way in making life easier for CeeDee Lamb.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd There isn't that much difference between Nolen and Mason Graham, and the Ole Miss standout could go even higher than this.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 The Colts love the tight ends in this class, and I've heard they'd prefer Warren to Loveland. But with Warren already off the board, Loveland is their guy.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons desperately need edge rushers, and they could take either Green or James Pearce Jr. here.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd WR or CB are also options here, but if Membou is still on the board, the Cardinals are running the card up.

Round 1 - Pick 17 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals desperately need to bolster their pass rushers, even if Trey Hendrickson remains in Cincy.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks apparently love Emmanwori, who wouldn't be Kam Chancellor 2.0 but instead Kyle Hamilton 2.0. Hamilton, of course, played for Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald when McDonald was the Ravens defensive coordinator.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bucs would sprint to the podium to take Tetairoa McMillan, but with him long gone, they get the best off-ball LB in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 20 TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 3rd RUYDS 1016 YDS/ATT 7.1 REYDS 284 TDS 11 This is the first time ever I've had Henderson in a first-round mock draft, but the Broncos were interested in Ashton Jeanty enough to consider trading up for him, and they could end up deciding between Henderson and Omarion Hampton here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Pittsburgh could go defensive line here, but instead, Sanders finally comes off the board. As I like to say, fit matters, and while this isn't a Shanahan or McVay offense, it's one that leans on the run game and doesn't have to ask a lot of its QBs.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers could go safety here, but defensive line is a huge need and there's the obvious Michigan connection with Grant.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Johnson was my No. 1 player coming into the season, but he battled injuries in the fall and through the draft process. However, when he's healthy, he's a really good player, and it's unclear what Jaire Alexander's future might be in Green Bay.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Safety is a need here, for sure, but the Vikings are looking to get better on both offensive and defensive lines, and that could be the Round 1 target.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Jackson played left tackle for the second half of the 2024 season, but his NFL future will be at guard. He has a chance to be a Day 1 starter in Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Hairston has some Devon Witherspoon in his game, and the Rams lack depth at cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st Starks and Kyle Hamilton together in the Ravens secondary almost feels unfair.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Zabel is a Day 1 starter at guard and has a chance to be an All-Pro center in a few years.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th There's a chance Stewart slips out of the first round, but if anyone can get the most out of his physical gifts, it's Dan Quinn.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Barron could go much higher than this, but it's hard to imagine the Bills passing on the best player available here.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Simmons might have been OT1 and a top-5 pick had he not suffered a knee injury last season. If he's cleared medically he could be special.