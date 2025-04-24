This is it, my final mock draft. If there's one phrase I've repeated over the last 12 months, it's this: "Don't overthink it." If a player is good, trust that he is, you know, good. That said, at this point in the proceedings, I've likely overthought every single selection after Cam Ward to the Titans.
But here's the good news: hours after reading this, the actual draft will be underway, all 257 picks will be made, and we'll know exactly what teams thought about these players. I know we've heard that this class is weaker than previous ones, especially at the top. And while that is true, so is this: every team's roster will be better three days from now. That's what makes the draft so much fun -- every one of those teams, all 32 of them, are currently undefeated, and every fanbase has something that will be in short supply come the fall: hope.
Alright, let's get to it!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis on "With the First Pick" -- our NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson and former Titans general manager Ran Carthon. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen below!
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Hunter is going No. 2. The only question left to answer is which team takes him here. Do the Browns stay put or does someone trade up?
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
This isn't a huge need for the Giants, but Carter is special. And like Cleveland, I gave serious consideration to Shedeur Sanders here, but the team can get by with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in 2025 and lean on their defense with the addition of Carter and revisit quarterback next offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Campbell started in the SEC as a freshman, played (and played well) against some of the best edge rushers in the country, and the Patriots absolutely have to address the tackle position in the draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. is my OT1, but Will Campbell will be ready to start on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Offensive line could be an option here, but new head coach Liam Coen gets his version of Mike Evans.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
I had heard that the Raiders really liked Jeanty, but he's already off the board, so instead they bolster the offensive line with my OT1.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Outside of Cam Ward, no player helped their draft stock more than Tyler Warren during the 2024 season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Walker can line up anywhere and he's a souped up version of what the Panthers had in Frankie Luvu, who may have been undrafted but played every bit the top-50 talent in Carolina and now Washington. Walker could be even better.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Williams is 20 years old and just figuring out how to play the position. He's going to get a lot better, and at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he already looks the part. It's just a matter of putting it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
There was talk of the Bears trading up for Jeanty, but they may not have to.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
I really like Mason Graham, but I don't think he's Quinnen Williams coming out of Alabama. It's why I have him slipping a few spots and landing in San Francisco, a team that needs help up and down the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
The Cowboys like Golden, who reminds me of Jordan Addison. He'd go a long way in making life easier for CeeDee Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
There isn't that much difference between Nolen and Mason Graham, and the Ole Miss standout could go even higher than this.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
The Colts love the tight ends in this class, and I've heard they'd prefer Warren to Loveland. But with Warren already off the board, Loveland is their guy.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The Falcons desperately need edge rushers, and they could take either Green or James Pearce Jr. here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
WR or CB are also options here, but if Membou is still on the board, the Cardinals are running the card up.
Round 1 - Pick 17
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Bengals desperately need to bolster their pass rushers, even if Trey Hendrickson remains in Cincy.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Seahawks apparently love Emmanwori, who wouldn't be Kam Chancellor 2.0 but instead Kyle Hamilton 2.0. Hamilton, of course, played for Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald when McDonald was the Ravens defensive coordinator.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
The Bucs would sprint to the podium to take Tetairoa McMillan, but with him long gone, they get the best off-ball LB in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs
This is the first time ever I've had Henderson in a first-round mock draft, but the Broncos were interested in Ashton Jeanty enough to consider trading up for him, and they could end up deciding between Henderson and Omarion Hampton here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Pittsburgh could go defensive line here, but instead, Sanders finally comes off the board. As I like to say, fit matters, and while this isn't a Shanahan or McVay offense, it's one that leans on the run game and doesn't have to ask a lot of its QBs.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
The Chargers could go safety here, but defensive line is a huge need and there's the obvious Michigan connection with Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Johnson was my No. 1 player coming into the season, but he battled injuries in the fall and through the draft process. However, when he's healthy, he's a really good player, and it's unclear what Jaire Alexander's future might be in Green Bay.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Safety is a need here, for sure, but the Vikings are looking to get better on both offensive and defensive lines, and that could be the Round 1 target.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Jackson played left tackle for the second half of the 2024 season, but his NFL future will be at guard. He has a chance to be a Day 1 starter in Houston.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Hairston has some Devon Witherspoon in his game, and the Rams lack depth at cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Starks and Kyle Hamilton together in the Ravens secondary almost feels unfair.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Zabel is a Day 1 starter at guard and has a chance to be an All-Pro center in a few years.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
There's a chance Stewart slips out of the first round, but if anyone can get the most out of his physical gifts, it's Dan Quinn.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Barron could go much higher than this, but it's hard to imagine the Bills passing on the best player available here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Simmons might have been OT1 and a top-5 pick had he not suffered a knee injury last season. If he's cleared medically he could be special.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Ezeiruaku feels very much like an Eagles selection -- a juiced-up pass rusher who improved against the run as the 2024 season wore on.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.