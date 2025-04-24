nfl-draft-2025.jpg
This is it, my final mock draft. If there's one phrase I've repeated over the last 12 months, it's this: "Don't overthink it." If a player is good, trust that he is, you know, good. That said, at this point in the proceedings, I've likely overthought every single selection after Cam Ward to the Titans.

But here's the good news: hours after reading this, the actual draft will be underway, all 257 picks will be made, and we'll know exactly what teams thought about these players. I know we've heard that this class is weaker than previous ones, especially at the top. And while that is true, so is this: every team's roster will be better three days from now. That's what makes the draft so much fun -- every one of those teams, all 32 of them, are currently undefeated, and every fanbase has something that will be in short supply come the fall: hope.

Alright, let's get to it!

Cam Ward QB
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Tennessee
3rd
1st
4313
204
7
43
This has been a done deal for weeks. The Titans need a QB. Ward is QB1.
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Cleveland
1st
1st
96
1,258
13.1
15
Hunter is going No. 2. The only question left to answer is which team takes him here. Do the Browns stay put or does someone trade up?
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
N.Y. Giants
2nd
1st
This isn't a huge need for the Giants, but Carter is special. And like Cleveland, I gave serious consideration to Shedeur Sanders here, but the team can get by with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in 2025 and lean on their defense with the addition of Carter and revisit quarterback next offseason.
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
New England
6th
1st
Campbell started in the SEC as a freshman, played (and played well) against some of the best edge rushers in the country, and the Patriots absolutely have to address the tackle position in the draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. is my OT1, but Will Campbell will be ready to start on Day 1.
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Jacksonville
5th
1st
84
1319
15.7
8
Offensive line could be an option here, but new head coach Liam Coen gets his version of Mike Evans.
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Las Vegas
9th
3rd
I had heard that the Raiders really liked Jeanty, but he's already off the board, so instead they bolster the offensive line with my OT1.
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
N.Y. Jets
30th
2nd
104
1233
11.9
12
Outside of Cam Ward, no player helped their draft stock more than Tyler Warren during the 2024 season.
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Carolina
7th
1st
Walker can line up anywhere and he's a souped up version of what the Panthers had in Frankie Luvu, who may have been undrafted but played every bit the top-50 talent in Carolina and now Washington. Walker could be even better.
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
New Orleans
24th
4th
Williams is 20 years old and just figuring out how to play the position. He's going to get a lot better, and at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he already looks the part. It's just a matter of putting it all together.
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Chicago
10th
1st
2601
7
138
30
There was talk of the Bears trading up for Jeanty, but they may not have to.
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
San Francisco
4th
1st
I really like Mason Graham, but I don't think he's Quinnen Williams coming out of Alabama. It's why I have him slipping a few spots and landing in San Francisco, a team that needs help up and down the roster.
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Dallas
22nd
3rd
58
987
17
9
The Cowboys like Golden, who reminds me of Jordan Addison. He'd go a long way in making life easier for CeeDee Lamb.
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Miami
15th
2nd
There isn't that much difference between Nolen and Mason Graham, and the Ole Miss standout could go even higher than this.
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Indianapolis
12th
1st
56
582
10.4
5
The Colts love the tight ends in this class, and I've heard they'd prefer Warren to Loveland. But with Warren already off the board, Loveland is their guy.
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Atlanta
11th
2nd
The Falcons desperately need edge rushers, and they could take either Green or James Pearce Jr. here.
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Arizona
8th
2nd
WR or CB are also options here, but if Membou is still on the board, the Cardinals are running the card up.
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Cincinnati
20th
3rd
The Bengals desperately need to bolster their pass rushers, even if Trey Hendrickson remains in Cincy.
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Seattle
19th
2nd
The Seahawks apparently love Emmanwori, who wouldn't be Kam Chancellor 2.0 but instead Kyle Hamilton 2.0. Hamilton, of course, played for Seahawks head coach Mike McDonald when McDonald was the Ravens defensive coordinator.
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Tampa Bay
13th
2nd
The Bucs would sprint to the podium to take Tetairoa McMillan, but with him long gone, they get the best off-ball LB in the class.
TreVeyon Henderson RB
Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs
Denver
86th
3rd
1016
7.1
284
11
This is the first time ever I've had Henderson in a first-round mock draft, but the Broncos were interested in Ashton Jeanty enough to consider trading up for him, and they could end up deciding between Henderson and Omarion Hampton here.
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Pittsburgh
28th
2nd
4134
-50
10
41
Pittsburgh could go defensive line here, but instead, Sanders finally comes off the board. As I like to say, fit matters, and while this isn't a Shanahan or McVay offense, it's one that leans on the run game and doesn't have to ask a lot of its QBs.
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
L.A. Chargers
36th
4th
The Chargers could go safety here, but defensive line is a huge need and there's the obvious Michigan connection with Grant.
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Green Bay
17th
1st
Johnson was my No. 1 player coming into the season, but he battled injuries in the fall and through the draft process. However, when he's healthy, he's a really good player, and it's unclear what Jaire Alexander's future might be in Green Bay.
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Minnesota
23rd
1st
Safety is a need here, for sure, but the Vikings are looking to get better on both offensive and defensive lines, and that could be the Round 1 target.
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Houston
39th
3rd
Jackson played left tackle for the second half of the 2024 season, but his NFL future will be at guard. He has a chance to be a Day 1 starter in Houston.
Maxwell Hairston CB
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
L.A. Rams
26th
3rd
Hairston has some Devon Witherspoon in his game, and the Rams lack depth at cornerback.
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Baltimore
18th
1st
Starks and Kyle Hamilton together in the Ravens secondary almost feels unfair.
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Detroit
27th
2nd
Zabel is a Day 1 starter at guard and has a chance to be an All-Pro center in a few years.
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Washington
32nd
5th
There's a chance Stewart slips out of the first round, but if anyone can get the most out of his physical gifts, it's Dan Quinn.
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Buffalo
21st
2nd
Barron could go much higher than this, but it's hard to imagine the Bills passing on the best player available here.
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Kansas City
16th
4th
Simmons might have been OT1 and a top-5 pick had he not suffered a knee injury last season. If he's cleared medically he could be special.
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Philadelphia
40th
7th
Ezeiruaku feels very much like an Eagles selection -- a juiced-up pass rusher who improved against the run as the 2024 season wore on.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects