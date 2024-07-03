Nikki Hiltz, an American transgender middle-distance runner, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 1500m final, running a record-breaking time of 3:55.53. The record was previously held by Elle St. Pierre, who ran a 3:58.03 at the 2021 track and field trials.

Hiltz reflected on the achievement in an Instagram post, writing in part: "Yesterday afternoon in Eugene Oregon a childhood dream of mine came true. I'm not sure when this will fully sink in… All I know is today I'm waking up just so grateful for my people, overwhelmed by all the love and support, and filled with joy that I get to race people I deeply love and respect around a track for a living."

Hiltz previously won a silver medal in the 1500m at the Indoor World Championships in March, and they will now be heading to their first Olympic Games. They will be joined by Emily Mackay, who came in second at 3:55.90, and St. Pierre, who finished third with a time of 3:55.99.

"This is bigger than just me," Hiltz told NBC. "It's the last day of Pride Month, and I wanted to run this one for my community. All the LGBTQ folks, you guys brought me home that last 100. I could just feel the love and support.

"To be going with these two, I mean, Elle St. Pierre has elevated women's distance running. I saw the time, and I didn't think that was possible. We all had to rise because of her. [This is an] awesome, awesome team we're sending to Paris."

At the Olympics, the women's 1500m begins Aug. 6 at 4:05 a.m. ET.