The 2024 WNBA All-Star rosters have officially been released, and one of the biggest highlights is Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese officially going from rivals to teammates for the first time.

Clark, who became the Division I all-time leading scorer during her time at Iowa, has brought her offensive skills and impressive shooting range to the WNBA. The Indiana Fever star was the fan favorite with a total of 700,735 votes. Right behind her is teammate Aliyah Boston, last year's Rookie of the Year, with 618,680 votes.

Reese made the top five with 381,518 votes. The Chicago Sky star was an excellent rebounder at LSU, and she's transitioned well to the WNBA as she leads the league in boards per game. Reese is currently riding a WNBA-record streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles.

Clark and Reese have been considered rivals since they played each other in the 2023 NCAA championship, when Kim Mulkey's Tigers won LSU's first ever national title in basketball. They have faced each other three times this WNBA season, with the Fever holding a 2-1 lead in the series. The Sky won the last meeting, 88-87, on June 23 behind 25 points and 16 rebounds from Reese.

About a week before the All-Star rosters were officially announced, Clark said Reese is having a "tremendous season" and that it would be "a lot of fun" to play together for the first time.

The Sky picked up an 85-77 win against the Atlanta dream on Tuesday, right before the rosters were released. Reese was asked about it and got emotional during her postgame press conference.

"I'm just so happy. I know they work I put in," Reese said. "Coming into the league, so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player that I was in college. ... I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for believing in me and trusting me."

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart were also in the top five of fan voting, but they will not be teaming up with Clark and Reese. Because it is an Olympic year, the Team USA roster will be facing against Team WNBA during All-Star weekend.

The WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 20 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Top All-Star fan vote-getters

Caitlin Clark, Fever -- 700,735 votes

Aliyah Boston, Fever -- 618,680 votes A'ja Wilson, Aces -- 607,300 votes Breanna Stewart, Liberty -- 424,135 votes Angel Reese, Sky -- 381,518 votes



Team WNBA roster

DeWanna Bonner, Sun

Aliyah Boston, Fever

Caitlin Clark, Fever

Allisha Gray, Dream

Dearica Hamby, Sparks

Brionna Jones, Sun

Jonquel Jones, Liberty

Kayla McBride, Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell, Fever

Arike Ogunbowale, Wings

Nneka Ogwumike, Storm

Angel Reese, Sky



Team USA roster