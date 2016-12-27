Thompson (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 102-100 loss to the Kings on Monday.

Coach Brett Brown leaned on starters Robert Covington and Gerald Henderson and reserves Nik Stauskas and Dario Saric to cover all the playing time at the two wing spots, leaving no room for Thompson in the rotation. That's likely to be an issue so long as Brown's decision to start Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid alongside one another continues to force Saric to spend more time at small forward, so don't expect Thompson's playing time to trend up unless one of the aforementioned players succumbs to an injury.