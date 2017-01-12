Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday vs. Heat

Antetokounmpo (illness) returned to practice Thursday and will play in Friday's game against the Heat.

Antetokounmpo has recently dealt with an illness, forcing him to miss Sunday's game against the Wizards, while limiting him to just nine minutes during Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs. However, he was back at practice Thursday and appears to be over the lingering illness, so look for him to take on his normal role in the starting lineup Friday, while he should be without any restrictions moving forward, barring any setbacks.