Felicio posted four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes in Saturday's 102-99 win over the Kings.

The Brazilian big man was barely involved offensively but was excellent on the boards, posting his second double-digit rebound effort in January. Felicio's playing time has dropped into the teens or lower over the last four contests, after he'd seen over 20 minutes in four of the previous five games. However, he continues to offer solid production overall for a bench player, averaging 5.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks across 17.3 minutes over 11 January contests.