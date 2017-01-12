Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out Thursday vs. Knicks
Valentine has been ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the Knicks due to illness, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of the illness remains unknown, but the rookie will get the night off in hopes he can return for Saturday's tilt with the Pelicans. Jerian Grant and Isaiah Canaan will likely see increased minutes off the bench with Valentine out. Look for more updates on his status to come after Friday's practice.
