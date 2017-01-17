Mirotic (illness) will be available to play Tuesday against the Mavericks, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The illness has kept Mirotic on the shelf for the past four games, with coach Fred Hoiberg noting at one point the forward had lost eight pounds. Given that information, it seems likely that Mirotic may require a game or two to regain his conditioning, so his minutes could be monitored carefully Tuesday. Prior to the illness, Mirotic had averaged 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in 25.8 minutes per game in his four appearances in January.