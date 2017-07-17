C.J. Watson: Waived by Magic
Watson has been waived by the Magic, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Watson was slated to make $5 million during the upcoming season, but by releasing him, the Magic will only be on the hook for $1 million of his salary. The 33-year-old veteran played a minor bench role for Orlando last season, averaging 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 16.3 minutes. He should field interest as a potential veteran mentor elsewhere in the league, but he'll likely be stuck in a deep reserve role no matter where he lands, which should severely restrict his fantasy value.
