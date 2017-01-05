Frye will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Sean Highkin of The Athletic reports.

Kevin Love is sitting out with an illness, so Frye will get the first opportunity to jump into the starting lineup in his place. Frye has averaged 18.4 minutes so far this season, but should be able to push for minutes in the mid-to-upper 20's for the duration of Love's absence.

