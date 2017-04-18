Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Records double-double in Game 2 win

Love scored 27 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT) with 11 rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 117-111 Game 2 win over the Pacers.

Efficiency was the theme of the night for Love, who eclipsed his Game 1 scoring total by 10 points despite taking two fewer shots. He also notched his first, and likely not his last, double-double of the post season by taking advantage of a Pacers' frontcourt not known for their tenacity on the glass.

