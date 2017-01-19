Celtics' Avery Bradley: Out with Achilles soreness Wednesday

Bradley has a sore right Achilles and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Prior to Monday's game against the Hornets, Bradley had missed the previous four contests with an Achilles strain. It appears he's had a flare up with the same injury and is dealing with some residual soreness after logging 33 minutes in his return to the court Monday. With Bradley out, look for Marcus Smart to move into the starting lineup and see a decent bump in minutes, as he was the biggest beneficiary during Bradley's prior four-game absence.