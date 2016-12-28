Celtics' Gerald Green: Explodes for 19 points in 19 minutes

Green exploded for 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist, five rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 113-103 win versus the Grizzlies.

Green provided a huge, efficient spark off the bench for Boston, despite sitting out seven of the last 10 Celtic games. He's suddenly earning playing time and Coach Brad Stevens is noticing. The 19 minutes of play are a season high for the small forward. Green hopes to continue his hot play at Cleveland on Thursday.