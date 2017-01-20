Celtics' James Young: Puts together full practice
Young (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.
Young has been sidelined for over two weeks due to a sprained ankle, but in practicing in full Friday, he could be back available for Saturday's game against the Blazers. Nonetheless, considering Young has made just 11 appearances when healthy this season, his impending return shouldn't be of much consequence to fantasy owners.
